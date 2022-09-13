Biz ‘Bite:’ Clearwater Economic Development Association building sold to Northwest River Supplies

Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
Inland Waterways Report: Columbia-Snake River System
It’s amazing to consider that a commercial vessel in the Pacific Ocean, approaching the mouth of the Columbia River, can continue its eastward journey to finally tie up at the Port of Lewiston, in Lewiston, Idaho, America’s most inland West Coast port, 465 miles from the Pacific Ocean.
Building moratorium passed by City Council excites residents by Highway 195
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council passed a six month building moratorium for the Latah and Thorpe neighborhoods. The purpose is to improve more infrastructure before more people move into the area, especially around Highway 195. Many cars go upwards of eighty miles an hour on Highway 195 and...
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Incident Address : SAMARITAN LN; Fairview Village Estates. Incident Address : DEAKIN AVE; BRUCE PITMAN CENTER. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 07:12. Found bike on east side near Information desk. Not...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shoshone News Press
As wildfires continue to burn, air quality has quickly diminished
Several ongoing fires continue to burn in Northern Shoshone County. Both sparked by lightning in late August, little has changed on the Columbus and Bear Gulch Fires in recent days. The Columbus Fire, located on the Coeur d'Alene River Ranger District has now burned an estimated 1,000 acres. Six miles...
NBC News
Pastor seeks to make Moscow, Idaho a ‘Christian town’
In Moscow, Idaho, the fight between Church and State is taking a new turn, as residents there engage in a “cold civil war” over Christ Church — a “muscular, masculine led vision of Christianity” that seeks to turn Moscow into a “Christian town.” NBC News correspondent Anne Thompson traveled to Idaho for Meet the Press Reports.Sept. 15, 2022.
uiargonaut.com
BREAKING: Man with knife has yet to be identified
The incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. Moscow PD received a report Monday night that a man threatened a group of students with a knife on Paradise Path between the Student Rec Center and the university Steam Plant, near the LLC parking lot 14. The white man appeared to be 18-22...
Nez Perce County's Attendance Court Remains a Priority With Lewiston School District
In 2017, the Lewiston School District and the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office worked to create an “Attendance Court” that focuses on addressing the underlying problems of student attendance. While most students attend class regularly, there are several students in our community that struggle to attend for a variety of reasons. “Attendance Court brings resources to the table to help students get to school. We focus on the “why” does the student miss class rather than ‘when’,” said Prosecutor Justin Coleman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Individual Who Allegedly Displayed a Knife on U of I Campus on Monday Identified, Cooperating with Investigation
MOSCOW - On Monday, September 12, 2022, a 'Vandal Alert' was issued on the University of Idaho Campus after an individual allegedly displayed a knife to a group of individuals near the Student Recreation Center and the Steam Plant on the U of I campus. As of Thursday afternoon, police...
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
Crews Knock Down Midday Wildfire at Shooting Range East of Lapwai
LAPWAI - Crews from the Lapwai Volunteer Fire Department, along with Nez Perce Tribe Fire Management and a contracted agency for the Idaho Department of Lands responded to a wildland fire at around noon on Tuesday at a shooting range on South Tom Beall Road, east of Lapwai. According to...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
eastidahonews.com
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
LEWISTON — Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot walk without a walker. She...
Clarkston man Escapes With Only Minor Injuries in Saturday Morning Crash
LEWISTON - At approximately 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning, emergency crews were called to single vehicle, rollover accident on Down River Road (Highway 128) near the Idaho/Washington state line. According to Lewiston Police, when officers arrived, they found a red 2007 Pontiac G6 on the railroad tracks below the roadway...
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
Comments / 0