Biz ‘Bite:’ Scannell Properties acquires 23.26 acres in Caldwell for mixed-use, industrial, retail development

Mobile home park residents concerned about potential large warehouse development next door
BOISE, Idaho — Bonnie Hardey is mad, mad at the City of Boise and what could become of her neighborhood. “This is wrong, the City’s wrong,” Hardey said, “and they shouldn’t be doing this.”. Hardey is concerned about Lincoln Property Company’s proposal to build seven...
Bessire joins Columbia Bank
Columbia Bank has announced the appointment of Gina Bessire as a vice president and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan officer serving Idaho. Based in Boise, Bessire will help expand Columbia Bank’s SBA lending platform in the state. Bessire brings to her new role 11 years of lending experience, with expertise in both SBA and microlending. ...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Ada County house prices fall — slightly
According to Boise Regional Realtors (BRR), the median sales price for homes in Ada County was $565,000 in August, down 4.2% from July but 6.6% higher than August 2021. Higher mortgage interest rates and higher home prices have impacted monthly mortgage payments, causing some potential buyers to make budget adjustments, and others to press pause ...
Schlag joins Colliers
Colliers has announced Mark Schlag has joined the company’s retail services in the Boise office. With over 26 years in commercial real estate with TOK Commercial, Schlag is touted as having established lasting relationships with his clients. Schlag’s resume includes landlord representation of many signature Boise properties in the downtown core as well as power center, neighborhood ...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates say manufactured home communities are […] The post As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
These Stunning Boise Homes Have Reduced More Than $100k (Pictures)
Everyone is talking about the real estate market, doesn't matter if you're in Boise, Idaho, or on the East coast. The housing market is crazy right now and people are trying to sell their homes for as much as they can get. My wife and I recently moved here from...
A family turns to agri-tourism after saving their farm in Canyon County
Flaming Acres Farm in Caldwell will host a new harvest festival this fall for families to enjoy as they try to supplement their income through agri-tourism.
Caldwell City Council expected to sign resolution supporting passenger train service
BOISE, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council on Thursday evening will consider a resolution to support restoration of Amtrak passenger rail service through southwestern Idaho, similar to the stance Boise Mayor Lauren McLean has taken on the issue. Resolution No. 315-22 supports the restoration of the Pioneer Line, which...
What Does $1.4 Million Get you On Boise’s North End?
Boise's North End is a popular and prestigious area for local real estate. The houses are mostly large, unique and historic. This stunning home on 18th street in Boise's North End is currently selling just just under $1.4 Million. See what the price tag is all about. Keep scrolling for...
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Idaho’s Housing Market and Move in Rate Drops Dramatically
For years Idaho, especially the Boise area, couldn't get a break from the housing markets rocket rise. Cost, prices, development were in full blown crazy mode with no end in sight. As you may have already heard rumors of or seen and experienced the slowdown yourself, it is definitely a different world out there than it was just two years ago. Homes used to go on sale and have bidding wars that day. Now homes in the Boise area are still selling but have tamed down quite a bit. While some real estate 'experts' claimed that the housing market would hit a full blown crash similar to 2007, we are not seeing that. However there is no denying that things are finally leveling out.
Middleton junior cowboy bucking health crisis
MIDDLETON, Idaho — Tripp Odiaga is a rodeo star in the making. “He’s a very spunky, energetic little cowboy,” Tripp’s mother Shyann Wilson said. But now, the nine-year-old cowboy is bucking a big health scare. Wilson said Tripp got sick on Labor Day. “We thought maybe...
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Former Idaho irrigation district treasurer accused of embezzling $1.8 million
NOTUS — A former employee of Black Canyon Irrigation District allegedly embezzled nearly $1.8 million from the district over three years. The district, which is headquartered in Notus, hired Catherine A. Skidmore in 2014 as its secretary and treasurer, according to an amended complaint filed on Sept. 1 in Canyon County. Beginning in June 2019, Skidmore allegedly began creating double entry transactions to cover up diverting money from the district’s bank accounts for her own gain, eventually diverting a total $1,792,245.62 in 26 instances identified...
Highway 95 rock scaling begins near White Bird Grade
BOISE, Idaho — Crews with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) will begin rock scaling the top of White Bird Grade on Sept. 20 in an effort the stabilize the slope above U.S. Highway 95. White Bird is located between Grangeville and Riggins, about 180 miles north of Boise. According...
A note from the editor Sept. 16
Is it just me, or are there a lot of events happening? I’ve got some highlights from a few I’ve recently attended: The current commute from Caldwell into Boise, which is currently about 45 minutes, is projected to increase to about two hours. That’s based on analysis done by the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, ...
3 Best Places for Amazing Guacamole in the Boise Area
Today is National Guacamole Day! There are a lot of random holidays during the year — pretty much every day is a holiday for something haha!. But could there even possibly be a better random holiday than this one?. What a day to celebrate and treat yourself to some...
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Sawtooth Hall grapples with complications five years after opening
According to Boise State’s on-campus housing options, the second most expensive dorm, excluding meal plans, is Sawtooth Hall (Honors College Housing) at $7,296 per year, right behind University Suites which is listed at $7,500. Though the dorm is on the pricier side of on-campus housing options, it isn’t free...
