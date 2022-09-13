ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 2 underdog picks and predictions: Saints could give Tom Brady trouble

There’s never been a better time to be an underdog in the NFL . With this wave of elite quarterbacks joining forces with the surge of creative coaches on both sides of the ball, parity is at an all-time high.

Just take a look at Week 1, when underdogs of at least five points went 7-2 against the spread – the most such wins since betting data became available in 1989. That includes four outright wins, which is also tied for the most in the NFL’s first weekend in at least three decades.

Clearly, there’s value in betting the moneyline on these underpriced ‘dogs. So which ones are worth backing ahead of Week 2? Here are three of our favorite plus-money plays at BetMGM :

Week 2 NFL underdog picks and predictions Dolphins +155 @ Ravens

I’ve been high on the Dolphins all offseason after the additions of offensive stars around emerging QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is finally starting to look like the realized version of that elite prospect that so many draftniks gushed over coming out of Alabama.

He’s surrounded by arguably the best supporting cast he’s had since those days in college, and coach Mike McDaniel is already drawing praise for his creative uses of Miami’s elite skill-position talent after last week’s dominant win over New England. It doesn’t hurt that the Dolphins’ defense thrives on aggressive blitz schemes in front of one of the most talented secondaries in football.

The Ravens have Super Bowl potential this year, but they’re clearly still shaking off the cobwebs after getting out-gained by 104 yards in last week’s win over the Jets. Only 13 teams pulled that off a year ago, and those teams went 3-10 ATS / 5-8 straight up the following week. Miami had Baltimore’s number a year ago and is a live ‘dog in this year’s rematch, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XnR7P_0huAB0Ve00
Jaylen Waddle
Getty Images
Commanders +110 at Lions

Are we certain the Lions are the better team here? Sure, Detroit entered the season as a sharp darling thanks to an easy schedule and expected improvement in Dan Campbell’s second year as head coach. We haven’t exactly seen the results, though, after a home loss to the Eagles that wasn’t as close as the final score would suggest.

The Lions’ battered o-line held up against Philly, but their defense did not, allowing 455 total yards and forcing just three punts with zero takeaways. That won’t fly against the Commanders, who finally looked like a complete team with Carson Wentz at the helm. Yes, his two late interceptions were troubling, but he erased those with a stellar 90-yard game-winning drive to cap off his four-touchdown day.

If Wentz is anywhere close to where he was before his days in Indianapolis, this Washington team is dangerous as a road ‘dog. The Lions haven’t been favored to win a game since Matthew Stafford left town, and I’m not holding my breath on Jared Goff and co. as home chalk.

Betting on the NFL?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tJ0u0_0huAB0Ve00
Tom Brady fumbles the ball after a hit by Cameron Jordan
Getty Images
Saints +130 vs. Buccaneers

This is sure to be one of the trendiest underdog plays of the week, and I’m not even sure this is fairly priced given the talent gap on paper. But there’s no getting around just how difficult of a matchup this is – historically and this week – for the visiting Buccaneers.

Since Tom Brady joined the team in 2020, Tampa Bay is 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints, with all four of those losses coming by at least nine points. The key has been inside pressure from longtime coordinator and current head coach Dennis Allen, whose defense has sacked Brady at least three times in all four of those wins.

The Bucs’ offensive line was already a concern before last week’s injury to starting left tackle Donovan Smith (elbow), who is questionable to play on Sunday. Tampa Bay’s offense could really struggle in this spot, and Jameis Winston has enough weapons at his disposal to steal another home win against his former team.

Community Policy