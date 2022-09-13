Read full article on original website
WCAX
Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut
New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
WCAX
Vermont local weather observers wanted
mynbc5.com
Over 20 businesses are representing Vermont at this year's The Big E fair
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Friday kicks off The Big E, a three-week long fair in West Springfield, Massachusetts. The six-state fair highlights each state in New England. This year, the Vermont building will have everything from clothing to metalworking, and of course, some of our state's great food. Over 20...
WCAX
Refugees offered in-state tuition in Vermont State Colleges system
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Refugees who make their home in Vermont can now access less expensive college. An expansion of Act 166 allows refugees to pay the in-state tuition rates at all Vermont State Colleges system institutions. This first went into effect in June at separate schools, but the policy...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Vermont (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Vermont. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
NHPR
Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?
[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
WCAX
Officials say Vt. prison staffing plan working; Union says it falls short
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont’s Department of Corrections say recruitment and retention reforms are showing promise but the union representing workers says the DOC’s new staffing model won’t fix systemic issues. The state’s prison system has a 21% staff vacancy rate and that’s led to...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
WCAX
Vt. launching program for businesses that missed pandemic relief
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is launching a new relief program aimed at businesses that may have missed out on pandemic aid. The new Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program will give businesses up to $350,000 to cover rent, wages, and ongoing costs. If they meet the criteria, they can have their loan completely forgiven.
mynbc5.com
USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity
People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
WCAX
Seventh Generation to provide funding for curriculum on Vt. native tribes
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-based eco-friendly cleaning company Seventh Generation is teaming up with the Vermont Commission of Native American Affairs to bring new curriculum into the state’s schools. The company has committed to providing $50,000 to put toward assembling a curriculum focused on Vermont’s native tribes. The idea...
This New England High School Just Missed the Top 25 Best US Schools List at No. 26
Parents, it's that time of year to apply to colleges for high school seniors. Does it really matter which school you attend for high school? Some say yes, because not all high schools are created equal. According to U.S.News & World Report, the magazine released rankings for public high schools...
WCAX
Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials
Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
Judge to consider dismissal of New Hampshire anti-discrimination laws suit
CONCORD, N.H. — A federal judge is considering a motion from the state to dismiss challenges to New Hampshire's new anti-discrimination laws filed by teachers and administrators who say they are confused about what they can legally teach. Judge Paul Barbadoro said Wednesday he'd make a decision within 60...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance
MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
Vermonters go to Oregon for wildfire relief efforts
Vermonters Jessica Masten, and Reid Asaro volunteered with the Red Cross to help wildfire relief efforts in Oregon.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
WMUR.com
U.S. Department of Labor assesses thousands in fines regarding alleged child labor law violations in New Hampshire, Vermont
MANCHESTER, N.H. — U.S. Department of Labor officials said they have uncovered several cases of child labor violations and young worker injuries in New Hampshire and Vermont. Department officials said they found violations at nine McDonald's and 12 Dunkin’ restaurants between the two states. Most of the violations...
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
