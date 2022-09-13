ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Vt. film at center of $28M Ponzi scheme finally makes local debut

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan is making the debate over abortion a central issue in her re-election campaign. UVM researcher exploring benefits of ‘agrivoltaics’. Much of the debate over the growth of industrial solar power in Vermont has come over its use of prime agricultural land. Now, University of Vermont researchers and industry officials are exploring how farmers can reap the benefits of farming and solar.
WCAX

Vermont local weather observers wanted

WCAX

Refugees offered in-state tuition in Vermont State Colleges system

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Refugees who make their home in Vermont can now access less expensive college. An expansion of Act 166 allows refugees to pay the in-state tuition rates at all Vermont State Colleges system institutions. This first went into effect in June at separate schools, but the policy...
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Vermont (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Vermont. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
NHPR

Outside/Inbox: Do Bears Hoot?

[Editor's note: this episode first aired in October 2021]. Every other Friday, the Outside/In podcast team answers one listener question about the natural world. This week’s question comes from Ryan in New Hampshire. "My grandma and my great aunt used to argue over a hooting sound that we'd hear...
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Vt. launching program for businesses that missed pandemic relief

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is launching a new relief program aimed at businesses that may have missed out on pandemic aid. The new Short-Term Forgivable Loan Program will give businesses up to $350,000 to cover rent, wages, and ongoing costs. If they meet the criteria, they can have their loan completely forgiven.
MONTPELIER, VT
mynbc5.com

USDA announces $1.63M in grants for two Vermont health care institutions

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is sending $1.63 million in funding to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital and Little Rivers Healthcare in an effort to support rural health care providers. The funding, which totals $1,637,600, was given via Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, the agency said...
VTDigger

Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity

People who have trouble accessing nutritious, affordable food in Franklin, Grand Isle, Chittenden and Addison counties will be able to choose the food they want and have it delivered to their home or available for pickup. Read the story on VTDigger here: Online ordering system created for Vermonters facing food insecurity.
WCAX

Seventh Generation to provide funding for curriculum on Vt. native tribes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont-based eco-friendly cleaning company Seventh Generation is teaming up with the Vermont Commission of Native American Affairs to bring new curriculum into the state’s schools. The company has committed to providing $50,000 to put toward assembling a curriculum focused on Vermont’s native tribes. The idea...
WCAX

Frm. Williston Officer stripped of his credentials

Wildlife Watch: Training Vermont’s hunter educators. With deer season fast approaching, Vermont has a new generation of hunter educators learning the ropes. Periods of heavy rain Tuesday night will taper to showers by morning. New Hampshire primary voting underway. Updated: 6 hours ago. Granite Staters head to the polls...
WILLISTON, VT
WMUR.com

New Hampshire lawmakers approve increased heating, electric assistance

MANCHESTER, N.H. — More money is being made available for New Hampshire residents to help with heating and energy costs this fall and winter. Legislation was passed Thursday in Concord to allot more money for an emergency fuel assistance program to help Granite State families who qualify. The allotment is in addition to funding passed earlier this summer using state surplus funds.
POLITICS

