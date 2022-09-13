Read full article on original website
A note from the editor Sept. 16
Is it just me, or are there a lot of events happening? I’ve got some highlights from a few I’ve recently attended: The current commute from Caldwell into Boise, which is currently about 45 minutes, is projected to increase to about two hours. That’s based on analysis done by the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, ...
Bessire joins Columbia Bank
Columbia Bank has announced the appointment of Gina Bessire as a vice president and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan officer serving Idaho. Based in Boise, Bessire will help expand Columbia Bank’s SBA lending platform in the state. Bessire brings to her new role 11 years of lending experience, with expertise in both SBA and microlending. ...
As residents struggle with rising rent, North Idaho manufactured home park is no exception
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Schlag joins Colliers
Colliers has announced Mark Schlag has joined the company’s retail services in the Boise office. With over 26 years in commercial real estate with TOK Commercial, Schlag is touted as having established lasting relationships with his clients. Schlag’s resume includes landlord representation of many signature Boise properties in the downtown core as well as power center, neighborhood ...
Norman joins Gallagher
Tasha Norman has joined the Gallagher team in Boise as a client manager. She brings five years of experience in the insurance industry with her. Norman said she is passionate about health care, dentistry, individual health and physical wellness. She is a native Idahoan and graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in ...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Ada County house prices fall — slightly
According to Boise Regional Realtors (BRR), the median sales price for homes in Ada County was $565,000 in August, down 4.2% from July but 6.6% higher than August 2021. Higher mortgage interest rates and higher home prices have impacted monthly mortgage payments, causing some potential buyers to make budget adjustments, and others to press pause ...
