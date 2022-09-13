Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he’s ‘that motherf–ker’ Tom Brady talked about

Ryan Fitzpatrick has evaluated the circumstances and believes he’s “that motherf–ker.”

In the summer of 2021, Tom Brady went on “The Shop” and railed that he couldn’t believe a team wasn’t interested in his services, opting instead to stick with “that motherf–ker” at quarterback. Most people’s first guess was Jimmy Garoppolo, who was at the time the starter for Brady’s hometown 49ers — and a former backup to Brady in New England. Then, when the tampering revelation came out about Brady, Stephen Ross, Sean Payton and the Dolphins, internet sleuths fingered Fitzpatrick as the man Brady was incredulous about .

Fitzpatrick was asked about this scenario on the “Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.”

Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he was 'that motherf–ker' Tom Brady was talking about.

“I think I still am. I think I still am that guy,” Fitzpatrick answered . “If you go back to that …before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway. So I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that motherf–ker.”

Fitzpatrick, now an analyst for Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” coverage on Prime Video, wanted to turn the whole thing into a bit.

“I tried to get my wife to make a few T-shirts so I could wear them around. We were just trying to figure out with all the kids around which letters to blank out. I like it, it’s a good nickname,” he said.

Nonetheless, just because Fitzpatrick believes he was the person Brady was alluding to does not necessarily make it so.

Tom Brady was once incredulous that an unnamed team wanted to stick with 'that motherf–ker' at quarterback over signing him.

It was recently revealed, by UFC boss Dana White of all people , that the Las Vegas Raiders were close to bringing Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the team but the deal was nixed at the eleventh hour by former Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

“Brady was not happy about it,” White said.

It is therefore possible that “that motherf–ker” could be Derek Carr.