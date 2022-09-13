Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Crashes Amidst Wider Selloff – This Could Be The Next Stop
Bitcoin price plunged close to 8% over the past day owing to the high Consumer Price Index report. The prices of most altcoins fell on their respective charts after the CPI showed a 0.1% increase in August, which has now taken the unadjusted value to 8.3%. The annual increase was...
NEWSBTC
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin
The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
NEWSBTC
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
NEWSBTC
Outstanding 35% Price Surge For Uniglo (GLO), Whilst Top Cryptos Like Bitcoin (BTC) And Stellar (XLM) Suffer From Losses
Small to medium cap crypto projects will significantly outperform all of the top projects in the next bull run. This is a fact. It boils down to a simple risk-to-reward ratio. Bitcoin is broadly considered the safest digital asset and, in line with this, offers mediocre returns. Seasoned crypto investors...
NEWSBTC
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price
The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Barely Holds Onto $20,000 Support | BTCUSD September 16, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we provide a weekly wrap up on Bitcoin price action and look ahead into what might be a critical weekend for crypto. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 16, 2022. Overall, there isn’t...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive
The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price At Major Risk of A Breakdown Below $20K: Here’s Why
Bitcoin settled below the $21,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a major breakdown below $20,000. Bitcoin struggled to correct higher and stayed below the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $20,750 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Bitcoin Bear Market Corrective Patterns Examined | BTCUSD September 14, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine two bear market corrective patterns in Bitcoin price according to Elliott Wave Theory. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 14, 2022. After yesterday’s CPI report, Bitcoin is once again on the ropes. At this point, we need to...
NEWSBTC
Coinbase Lists 4 Possible Risks Of Ethereum Merge
The Ethereum Merge remains one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space. The upgrade was scheduled to happen on September 15, 2022. It was a long-awaited blockchain transition as it moved from PoW to PoS. The change will merge the Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet to become a single blockchain.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Plummets As CPI Worsens, Any Chance For Reversal?
Crypto prices have maintained a strong correlation with most macroeconomic factors. It’s no longer debatable that inflation affects the trend in the crypto market. Most past digital asset declines took root from the swing in the general global economy. The intensity of the crypto winter through the year’s first...
NEWSBTC
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?
According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?
Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal. Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market
Over the last 24 hours, a substantial amount has been wiped off the crypto market. Billions of dollars were taken off the market cap as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin lost about 10% of their value in the same time period. Following this, Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano network, has shared his thoughts on what caused the market to crash.
NEWSBTC
How Cryptocurrency Is Changing The Future of Online Casino Games
Cryptocurrency is one of the following significant innovations for online casinos. Blockchain technology combined with smart contracts makes it possible to create a safe and secure player environment. You can read about how this innovation changes the game in this blog post, so double-check everything and see what all the buzz is about!
NEWSBTC
3 best crypto coins to list on Gate.io
Those who have been in crypto long enough know about the ‘listing effect’ – whenever a new coin is released on a new exchange – whether decentralized (DEX) or centralized (CEX) – the price pumps. In many cases even rumours of new listings on exchanges...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?
After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline
The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Has Strong Potential To Hit $25,000, Weekly Analysis Suggests
Recently, the market has seen a strong correction due to the Bitcoin price bull run of the past several days. On December 7, 2020, the price hit a low of $19,030.09, which is considered to be a new all-time low. However, the appearance of a double bottom pattern has led...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whale Selling Pressure Continues As BTC Dips Under $20k
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to put selling pressure on the market as the price of the crypto now drops below $20k. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Has Spiked Up To High Values. As pointed out by a post from CryptoQuant, the exchange inflows that followed the US CPI...
