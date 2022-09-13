ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Displaced ETH Miners Seek Refuge In Ethereum Classic, Ravencoin

The Ethereum Merge was an incredibly anticipated upgrade, with good reason. It not only drastically increased the number of transactions that the network could handle, but it also greatly diminished the energy consumption of the network. However, Ethereum miners have found themselves as collateral damage in the upgrade as there is no longer a need for their highly specialized mining hardware. Given this, ETH miners have had to find alternatives for this hardware.
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains

Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price

The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive

The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
TA: Bitcoin Price At Major Risk of A Breakdown Below $20K: Here’s Why

Bitcoin settled below the $21,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a major breakdown below $20,000. Bitcoin struggled to correct higher and stayed below the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $20,750 and the 100 hourly...
Coinbase Lists 4 Possible Risks Of Ethereum Merge

The Ethereum Merge remains one of the most anticipated events in the crypto space. The upgrade was scheduled to happen on September 15, 2022. It was a long-awaited blockchain transition as it moved from PoW to PoS. The change will merge the Beacon Chain and the Ethereum mainnet to become a single blockchain.
Crypto Plummets As CPI Worsens, Any Chance For Reversal?

Crypto prices have maintained a strong correlation with most macroeconomic factors. It’s no longer debatable that inflation affects the trend in the crypto market. Most past digital asset declines took root from the swing in the general global economy. The intensity of the crypto winter through the year’s first...
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?

According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?

Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal. Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Here’s Why $80 Billion Was Wiped Off The Crypto Market

Over the last 24 hours, a substantial amount has been wiped off the crypto market. Billions of dollars were taken off the market cap as cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin lost about 10% of their value in the same time period. Following this, Charles Hoskinson, founder of the Cardano network, has shared his thoughts on what caused the market to crash.
How Cryptocurrency Is Changing The Future of Online Casino Games

Cryptocurrency is one of the following significant innovations for online casinos. Blockchain technology combined with smart contracts makes it possible to create a safe and secure player environment. You can read about how this innovation changes the game in this blog post, so double-check everything and see what all the buzz is about!
3 best crypto coins to list on Gate.io

Those who have been in crypto long enough know about the ‘listing effect’ – whenever a new coin is released on a new exchange – whether decentralized (DEX) or centralized (CEX) – the price pumps. In many cases even rumours of new listings on exchanges...
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?

After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline

The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
Bitcoin Whale Selling Pressure Continues As BTC Dips Under $20k

On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales have continued to put selling pressure on the market as the price of the crypto now drops below $20k. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Has Spiked Up To High Values. As pointed out by a post from CryptoQuant, the exchange inflows that followed the US CPI...
