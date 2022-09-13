Read full article on original website
Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)
President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
Abbott accuses O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund police, O'Rourke pushes back
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - After the Fort Worth and Austin Police Associations endorsed Gov. Greg Abbott for a third term, Abbott accused his Democratic opponent Beto O'Rourke of supporting efforts to defund the police."Beto's approach to defund the police is an extraordinarily dangerous approach, a deadly approach," Abbott said.Abbott's remarks in Fort Worth on Wednesday referred to comments O'Rourke made about defunding the police during the "Looking Ahead to Beto Days" podcast in June of 2020, after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer."I really love that Black Lives Matters and other protesters have put this front...
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is Uncooperative
Governor Pritzker on the Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border to sanctuary states such as New and Washington, D.C. Then he added a third state on September 1 - Chicago.
Republican Support is Growing Among Mexican Americans in Texas
In part of Texas especially along the border, many Hispanics voted Democrat. But over recent years, some are changing parties and supporting the Republican agenda, especially in controlling the migrant crossings.
Gov. Gavin Newsom challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis to a debate on CNN: 'I'll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray'
Gov. Newsom was responding to a tweet from journalist Dan Rather, who asked the CEO at CNN to set up a televised debate between Newsom and DeSantis.
Texas homeless shelters at 'breaking point' due to migrant influx: 'We have to say no to folks in need'
The director of a nonprofit Texas homeless shelter said on "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday his facilities and many others in the state are exceeding capacity as a result of the border crisis. "To give you an example, I have one small shelter out of five that currently has over...
Women Turned Off by Billionaire’s Conservative Dating App
A new pro-Trump dating app backed by right-wing tech billionaire Peter Thiel has not even launched yet, but it’s already facing lots of rejection.The Right Stuff, scheduled to debut this month, was co-founded by former Trump body man and aspiring matchmaker Johnny McEntee, who recruited the sister of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to help launch the app.Kayleigh’s sister, Ryann McEnany, is particularly suited for the job. She has 146,000 Instagram followers—mostly young conservatives—and has been assigned a particularly tough task: convincing attractive, conservative women to sign-up.Her basic pitch, according to Instagram messages reviewed by The Daily Beast,...
Migrant surge overwhelms Border Patrol and shelters in Texas
A surge in migrants, primarily from Venezuela, is overwhelming the Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso, Texas, with many being released near bus stations to find their own way in the U.S. NBC's Julia Ainsley reports.Sept. 14, 2022.
Mayra Flores confronts BPUB about rate increases
U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores is seeking answers from the Brownsville Public Utilities Board, related to recent increases in bills going out to Brownsville residents. Flores, a Republican, sent a letter to BPUB officials Tuesday, critical of the utility provider for not providing answers to her office. The letter is addressed to Sandra Saenz, chair of the Brownsville Public Utilities Board and its board members.
The Hispanic population in North Texas
FORT WORTH, TX. (CBSDFW.COM) — Before heading straight into the numbers, it is important to understand who is Hispanic. According to the Pew Research Center, the simplest way to answer this is anyone who says they are and anyone who says that they aren't.The way that the Census Bureau collects data on Hispanics is reliant on self-reporting and has no clear definition of who is a Hispanic, even in their own terms. In 1976, U.S. congress passed the only law of its kind, that mandated the collection and analysis of data for a specific ethnic group. This ethnic group was...
