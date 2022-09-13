Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive
Adrienne Wilkins, Headland Area Chamber of Commerce and Headland Main Street Director, stopped by News 4 Live at Lunch to chat about the city's final Under The Oaks event of the season. Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:23 PM UTC. Kiwanis Club...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
Talking Sickle Cell Awareness Month
Kiwanis Club of Dothan President Elect Steve Courtoy and Murphy Management's Eddie Byrd joined News 4 Live at Lunch to discuss the club's upcoming charity event. Brew equipment is in and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall. Cottonwood baseball BBQ competition fundraiser. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022...
wtvy.com
Welcome Briana Jones to the News 4 Sports Team!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are happy to welcome Briana Jones as the newest member of the News 4 Sports Team!. Briana comes to us from WAFF where she worked as a producer. She is a graduate of Troy University and is excited to cover sports in the Wiregrass. Subscribe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebamabuzz.com
UPDATE: What you can expect at the new and improved Dothan City Center
After years of hard work and planning, Dothan City Center is about to go through a major revitalization. City leaders have teamed up with design group RDG to take Dothan to the next level. Read on for all the details on what you can expect. A revitalized city center. The...
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wtvy.com
Talking the 52nd Annual Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast
Matalia Liptrot with ML4SickleCell joined News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about Sickle Cell Awareness Month and her group's upcoming "Strike Out Sickle Cell" event. Brew equipment is in and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall. Cottonwood baseball BBQ competition fundraiser. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022...
wtvy.com
HudsonAlpha appoints new director
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb, PhD, named Dean M. Mitchell as the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Mitchell is the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw the operations of the chamber and supported projects on economic, community, and workforce development. Before his time at the chamber, Mitchell was the chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. Congressman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtvy.com
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street. Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”. Brew equipment is...
wtvy.com
Annual Fall Harvest Day coming to the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s that time of year again! The Enterprise Farmers Market will usher in Autumn at the Enterprise Farmers Market Saturday, Sept. 24, with a cake walk and a new event, a Scarecrow Costume Contest. “We always look forward to this seasonal celebration of all fall...
wtvy.com
Wallace Community College highlights literacy week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College is making an effort to boost reading rates in Alabama. The college is placing a big focus on National Literacy Week, and for good reason. Currently 15% of people in Alabama don’t have basic reading skills. Some of them go to Wallace...
wtvy.com
Can we expect a Winter COVID surge: ‘Impossible to tell or predict’
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID cases and hospitalizations have been on a downward trend across Alabama, however will that trend continue as we head into the Fall and Winter season of will there be another surge like we have seen in years past?. Dr. George Narby, chief medical officer at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdhn.com
Decade-old building gets a major renovation
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Aviation College in Ozark is revitalizing one of their buildings on campus. They held a revitalizing ceremony Thursday in regards to the James Douglas Brown Senior Building. The building is named after the former mayor of Ozark who played a key part in...
wtvy.com
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
wtvy.com
CBS Sunday Morning to feature Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One of the Wiregrass’ finest cities and its beetle mascot are getting a high profile news feature coming up on Sunday on CBS. The City of Enterprise will be spotlighted in a news story about it and the boll weevil on CBS Sunday Morning on September 18.
escc.edu
Brown Building $5 million revitalization project kicks off
OZARK — A $5 million revitalization project for the historic Brown Building on the Alabama Aviation College Campus in Ozark officially kicked off Thursday. Educators, civic leaders, and elected officials joined the family of the late James Douglas Brown Sr., a two-term former mayor of Ozark for whom the building is named, to officially celebrate the start of a revitalization project on the building built more than 60 years ago.
wtvy.com
2 area business awarded by Dothan Chamber, SE AlabamaWorks
The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. A Wiregrass non-profit is working to change the lives of people with drug and alcohol addictions. Ashford woman charged with embezzlement. Updated: 11 hours ago. She worked at a doctor's office where the money...
wtvy.com
Alabama Aviation College to renovate Brown Building
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The Alabama Aviation College announced the planned renovation of the Brown Building on September 15. James Douglas Brown Senior served as Mayor of Ozark for two terms in the 40′s. “He was one of the fellas that had the vision to have this school,” said Brown’s...
wtvy.com
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
altoday.com
Companies to invest $92 million in Alabama Wiregrass growth projects
Houston County officials say infrastructure improvements will allow two growing businesses to make new capital investments totaling a combined $92 million in Dothan as part of projects that will provide a boost to the region’s forestry industry. SmartLam North America, a maker of cross laminated timber (CLT) products at...
Comments / 0