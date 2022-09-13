DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology President Neil Lamb, PhD, named Dean M. Mitchell as the director of HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Mitchell is the former executive director of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce where he oversaw the operations of the chamber and supported projects on economic, community, and workforce development. Before his time at the chamber, Mitchell was the chief of staff and communications director for two U.S. Congressman.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO