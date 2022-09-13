ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Windermere, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Windermere, FL
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged

LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials. Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Sumter County 91-year-old found; Silver Alert canceled

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert issued Monday evening for a 91-year-old Sumter County man was canceled after he was located, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Stanley Bukowski, 91, was last seen Monday heading to a Publix at Lady Lake in Lake County, deputies said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Smith
click orlando

More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The first day of fall on Thursday will only have...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Female jogger attacked on trail in Seminole County, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever attacked a female jogger on a trail Monday night. Deputies said the attack happened around 8:45 p.m. on West Wekiva Trail, just west of Hunt Club Boulevard in the Wekiva subdivision. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Kroger
click orlando

1 injured in Orlando apartment fire, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured in an apartment fire in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department. Crews responded to a single-story apartment building along Willow Run Monday afternoon, which is where they found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire, OFD said on social media.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview

ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
click orlando

UCF students, staff reflect on 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Students and staff at the University of Central Florida will take a moment of silence on Tuesday to reflect on those who passed away during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. The Category 4 storm devastated Puerto Rico and left neighborhoods destroyed and left...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy