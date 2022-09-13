Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
🏓Pickleball popularity serves Volusia County $14M rec club expansion
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Have you ever heard of pickleball?. If the answer is no, you’re not alone. I was out of the loop until recently when a co-worker brought up that her husband got into the trend, spending hours at crowded pickleball courts. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
click orlando
Florida Gov. DeSantis proposes sales tax breaks on baby necessities, other household items
BRADENTON, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed a one-year tax holiday on baby necessities and household items under $25 at a news conference in a Bradenton seafood restaurant Tuesday afternoon. “We did a one-year tax holiday for all baby and toddler necessities like diapers and things like that,”...
click orlando
‘They’re violating our space:’ Ashlin Park residents sick of school traffic
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Residents from the Ashlin Park community in Windermere said the school traffic near there homes is a safety hazard and they are fed up. Some residents said they have even received backlash just for telling drivers to respect their neighborhood. Giselle Zavala is the HOA...
click orlando
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
click orlando
Seminole County Democratic Party office spray-painted, damaged
LONGWOOD, Fla. – The Seminole County Democratic Party office in Longwood was vandalized over the weekend, weeks after the Seminole County GOP headquarters was spray-painted, according to officials. Facebook photos shared by the Seminole County Democratic Party on Monday show the damage, which the organization said happened overnight Saturday...
click orlando
USRowing ‘deeply saddened’ after lightning strike on Lake Fairview leaves 1 student dead, 1 on life support
ORLANDO, Fla. – USRowing on Tuesday released a statement, sharing its “deepest sympathies” to everyone involved in last week’s tragic lightning strike near Lake Fairview that left one student dead and another on life support. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon as five students from various...
click orlando
Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have...
click orlando
Sumter County 91-year-old found; Silver Alert canceled
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert issued Monday evening for a 91-year-old Sumter County man was canceled after he was located, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Stanley Bukowski, 91, was last seen Monday heading to a Publix at Lady Lake in Lake County, deputies said.
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way
ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The first day of fall on Thursday will only have...
click orlando
Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
click orlando
Female jogger attacked on trail in Seminole County, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever attacked a female jogger on a trail Monday night. Deputies said the attack happened around 8:45 p.m. on West Wekiva Trail, just west of Hunt Club Boulevard in the Wekiva subdivision. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
click orlando
Florida Foodie: Owner of Rollin’ Dough, The Knot talks balancing a growing business with family
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Carling Ponder, the owner of Rollin’ Dough and The Knot, always has her hands full. “It’s a nonstop job, but honestly, I couldn’t ask for a better thing,” Ponder said. With her husband, Ponder runs three food trucks, along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
1 injured in Orlando apartment fire, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was injured in an apartment fire in Orlando Monday evening, according to the Orlando Fire Department. Crews responded to a single-story apartment building along Willow Run Monday afternoon, which is where they found heavy smoke and a fast-moving fire, OFD said on social media.
click orlando
Here are the books banned from Central Florida schools
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the last year, there have been more than 2,500 instances of books being pulled from shelves in schools across America as conservative groups coordinate efforts to target books for numerous reasons, typically related to race or gender themes. Some of those efforts got their start...
click orlando
Orlando faith leaders, groups gather resources after Fiona strikes Puerto Rico
Orlando, Fla. – Less than 24 hours after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, local faith leaders and organizations are gathering together resources to help. It’s estimated more than 1 million Puerto Ricans are without power, and the island’s power company said it will take days to restore it for everyone.
click orlando
Memorial grows after child’s body found when boat overturned during lightning on Lake Fairview
ORLANDO, Fla. – A memorial has grown in the days after a child’s body was found when a boat carrying five rowers overturned after a lightning strike on Thursday. The child’s body was found during a search lasting more than 24 hours on Friday. The memorial was set up outside of North Orlando Rowing Club, which is the group the five children were practicing with.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
UCF students, staff reflect on 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Students and staff at the University of Central Florida will take a moment of silence on Tuesday to reflect on those who passed away during Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. The Category 4 storm devastated Puerto Rico and left neighborhoods destroyed and left...
click orlando
Storms around, but not as wet in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Fall, is that you? For the first time since the first week of August, the Orlando International Airport failed to reach 90° or hotter. With a breeze off of the Atlantic and a partly cloudy sky early, that could happen again Sunday. [TRENDING: Oviedo couple...
click orlando
Man, 30, fatally shot in unincorporated Sanford, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in unincorporated Sanford on Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. [TRENDING: Tropics watch: Chances...
click orlando
Best of Central Florida: Businesses for your kids to have fun at after school
School is in full swing, but what might still be up in the air is what to do with your kids after school. The good news is there are plenty of options in the area for kids to stay busy after school. Here are a few possibilities that could work for your family.
Comments / 4