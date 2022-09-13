Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Man faces murder charge for 'brutal assault' on senior citizen in Beltsville
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A suspect accused of assaulting a senior citizen in Beltsville, Maryland is facing new charges related to the incident. 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington was indicted on a murder charge Thursday, according to the Prince George's County State's Attorneys Office. The incident happened in...
WGAL
Mother, daughter accused of making false report to Waynesboro police
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — A mother and daughter in Franklin County are facing charges after police said they reported a false home invasion. Mollie Grosso, 44, and Taylor Grosso, 25, are charged with riot and false reports to law enforcement. Police said they responded to a home in the 100...
theriver953.com
FCSO arrest a suspect in a Frederick County fatal shooting
The Frederick County Sheriff Office (FCSO) announced the arrest in a shooting death on Whitlock Lane in Frederick County. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 authorities received and responded to a report of someone being shot following an argument. Both law enforcement and emergency medical crews were dispatched to the...
NBC Washington
‘Planned Execution': DC Man Convicted in Capitol Heights Double Murder
A D.C. man received two life sentences Thursday for the murders of two men in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Rendell Johnson shot and killed 24-year-old Trevor Frazier and 26-year-old Raymond Giles in April 2019, prosecutors said. The two victims were best friends, their families said. "These were two young men that...
arlnow.com
Woman charged with pepper spraying man during road rage dispute
A 54-year-old Arlington woman was arrested after an apparent road rage dispute escalated to violence. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. around the intersection of King Street and S. Chesterfield Road, near the Wendy’s and a short distance from Wakefield High School. Police say a dispute among drivers ended...
wfmd.com
Teenager Charged As Adult In Hagerstown Shooting
Victim was shot in the right hip. Hagerstown, Md (KM) A 16-year-old Hagerstown boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting Wednesday night. Jordan Noah Hamilton was taken into custody. Hagerstown Police say at around 7:00 PM, officers responded to the area of Frederick Street and...
WTOP
Laurel man arrested in deadly Prince George’s County shooting
Police have arrested a man tied to a deadly shooting last month in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel, is charged with shooting and killing of Irvin Paredes, 30, of Langley Park. He’s being charged with first- and second-degree murder along with additional charges. Prince...
Cold case unit reviewing death of woman said to be engaged to alleged serial killer when she died
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Maryland are investigating whether a man known as the Shopping Cart Killer may be tied to the death of a sixth woman in 2018. Monday, a judge in Harrisonburg, Virginia, ruled a grand jury can consider first-degree murder charges against 35-year-old Anthony Robinson for allegedly killing two women in a hotel there and dumping their naked bodies in a nearby field behind the hotel with a shopping cart. The women have been identified as Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, and 39-year-old Tonita Smith.
wfmd.com
Frederick 7-11 Store Robbed
Employee was assaulted, suspect fled with cash. Suspect in 7-11 store robbery ((Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A suspect is being sought in the robbery of a 7-11 store in Frederick. At around 1:30 AM on Friday, police responded to the store at 204 Amber Drive. They...
Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole
The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore. Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.
Man charged with using fake bills at Stafford County stores
A 28-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he tried to use fake $100 bills at stores and ran away from members of the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
wfmd.com
Gun Charges Filed Against Frederick Man
He was arrested early Saturday morning. Traye Juan Pierce (Photo from Frederick Police Department) Frederick, Md (KM) A Frederick man has been charged in connection with a weapons complaint. Traye Juan Pierce, 22, was taken into custody early Saturday morning. Police say at around 2:00 AM, officers responded to the...
Sniper denied parole, 20 years after terrorizing D.C. area
Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a risk to the community two decades after he and his partner terrorized the Washington, D.C., region.
14-year-old witness to death of DoorDash driver testifies suspect 'wanted to shoot someone'
MANASSAS, Va. — Just hours after Christmas ended in 2019, a 14-year-old girl was grabbing a late night/early morning breakfast with two of her cousins and a friend at a Denny's in Manassas when two masked men with guns ran into the restaurant shouting at everyone to get on the ground. While the teen and her family members would leave the restaurant alive -- albeit very shaken -- a DoorDash driver walking into the Denny's at the time of the robbery would not.
NBC Washington
5 Injured in Separate Shootings in DC Wednesday
Five people were injured in several unrelated shooting incidents Wednesday in Washington, D.C. All five people are expected to survive. Two of the victims were found shot Wednesday afternoon in the the 3700 block of New Hampshire Avenue, not far from the Petworth Metro station. The victims were taken to a hospital. Police put out a picture of a suspect vehicle that was shown on a surveillance camera. It’s a red Kia Soul with Maryland tags 1EC6302.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
fox5dc.com
17-year-old who suffered self-inflicted gunshot wound not a Howard University student: officials
WASHINGTON - Howard University officials say a 17-year-old who was injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is not a student at the school. "New details reveal that the 17-year-old victim's self-description as a Howard University student was falsified," the University's Department of Public Safety said. D.C. police say the victim...
fox5dc.com
Parent armed with nunchucks arrested after recording students outside high school: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities arrested the father of a student they say was armed with nunchucks while he was recording video of high school kids outside a school in Prince George's County. Police say they spotted the man on school property outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville around 12:10 p.m....
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland's Most Wanted | 'Bonnie and Clyde' duo with gang ties in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The couple accused of beating a man unconscious and then robbing him in North Baltimore in June is now in custody, officials say. Nikina Hill, 36, and Trey McEachin, 35, were featured on Maryland’s Most Wanted in July 2022. According to the US Marshals Service,...
