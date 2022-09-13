Betty Lou Williams Cragg, age 88 of Alto, Georgia, took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 16, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born in Mount Airy, Georgia on January 22, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Clyde & Lonie Nunnally Williams. Betty was a graduate of South Habersham High School, Class of 1952. She worked for many years at Clarkesville Garment as well as Carwood Manufacturing in production. Betty was also a clerk for the City of Baldwin and retired after 10 years of dedicated service. In her spare time, she was an avid shopper, loved to travel, crochet, and enjoyed collecting costume jewelry. Betty was a wonderful wife, mother, & Grandma who loved her family tremendously. She was a faithful member of Line Baptist Church in Alto.

ALTO, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO