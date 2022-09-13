Read full article on original website
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH POSSIBLE ENTRAPMENT
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Mule Road and Route 37. We have a report that there may be an extrication involved. Traffic is congested in this area so please use caution and if possible, avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER: SPEED LIMIT ON WHITTIER AVE BEING REDUCED TO 25 mph
Last night, the Toms River Township Council voted to reduce the Speed Limit on Whittier Avenue from 35mph to 25mph. The goal is to improve safety, especially that of pedestrians and those who live in the area. We would like to commend the Council for their action on this issue...
TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – USE CAUTION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the intersections of Rts. 37 and 166. Avoid the area if at all possible, due to traffic delays.
JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car motor vehicle accident on the 300 block of West Veterans Highway where the vehicle overturned. The driver has exited the vehicle and is walking around. It is unknown at this time if there are any passengers in his vehicle. Use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER: RESIDENTIAL BREAK IN – POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE GUYS?
On Thursday September 8, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, the above three individuals attempted to burglarize a residence on Fiddler’s Run. The subject in the blue baseball hat rang the front doorbell while carrying a shopping bag. When there was no answer, he returned to a car parked at the curb. The two subjects in the white shirts then went around to the rear of the house where they broke a window. The subject in the white hat briefly entered the house but was scared off by the alarm. All three subjects then fled the area in the pictured vehicle which is believed to be a dark blue Hyundai Sonata. Anyone who can identify the subjects or with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Carey at 732-349-0150 Ext. 1292 or at [email protected]
Part of Route 206 closed following large fire that gutted two buildings, cops say
A section of Route 206 in Lawrence remained closed Friday morning after a fire destroyed two buildings at the rear of a large property in the Mercer County township, officials said. Neither building was occupied, nor was the main home at the front of the property, Lawrence police Capt. Joe...
RED BANK: TRAIN CAR FIRE
RBFD currently operating at the scene of a train car on fire on Drs. James Parker Blvd.
TINTON FALLS: GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE
This afternoon, members from Wayside Fire Company responded to the area of Asbury Ave for a reported garbage truck fire. Chief 2-67 arrived on location confirming an active fire in the passenger side wheel well. Engine 2-74 quickly arrived on location thereafter, stretching an 1 3/4” line and ultimately extinguishing the fire. Chief 2-67 had command.
Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]
A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
TOMS RIVER: ROAD CLOSURE DUE TO DOWNED POLE
Church Rd from College to Hinds is shut sown East and West Bound due to a pole down.
ORTLEY BEACH: SWIMMER DROWNS DESPITE DESPERATE LIFE SAVING MEASURES
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:55 PM, police units were dispatched to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to the area via jet ski and brought Matthew Mauro, 46 of Middletown, to shore, and CPR was immediately initiated. Toms River officers, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO’s and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts on Mr. Mauro. He was transported to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced.
HOLMDEL: TWO MORE STOLE UPPER END VEHICLES – ONE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH KEY FOB
On Friday morning at about 3:15 am, Ptl. Disko observed an Audi Q7 and Mercedes SUV driving carelessly on Crawfords Corner Road near Longstreet Road. As Ptl. Disko turned around to follow the vehicles, they accelerated and their reckless driving continued. Using the Arts Center entrance from Crawfords Corner Road and driving at dangerously high speeds, the vehicles continued onto the Garden State Parkway where officers lost sight of the vehicles.
Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City
The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
Road Rage: Nearly 40% of NJ State Vehicle Inspection Stations Closed Today
If you were hoping to get your vehicle inspected today in the great Garden State, you might need to do some planning first. According to a Facebook post by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission Thursday morning, 10 out of 26 state inspection stations, or nearly 40 percent, are closed today "due to staffing shortages."
EATONTOWN: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident at the Rt 35/36 interchange. The accident involves an overturned car and possible entrapment. No additional information is available at this time. Use caution in the area.
TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY UNLICENSED DRIVER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:20 PM, police units were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Roseann Macchiarelli, 52 of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck pedestrian Jessica Descafano, 33 of Forked River, who entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block.
BRICK: DUMPSTER FIRE
District 1 was dispatched to a 40 yard dumpster fully involved. Upon arrival it was a working fire. Crew from 2101 held the initial attack and 2121 provided an additional hand line to help with extinguishing the fire and overhaul. Great job by all crews on scene today. Media and...
Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore
A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
