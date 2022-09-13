ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH POSSIBLE ENTRAPMENT

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Mule Road and Route 37. We have a report that there may be an extrication involved. Traffic is congested in this area so please use caution and if possible, avoid the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: SPEED LIMIT ON WHITTIER AVE BEING REDUCED TO 25 mph

Last night, the Toms River Township Council voted to reduce the Speed Limit on Whittier Avenue from 35mph to 25mph. The goal is to improve safety, especially that of pedestrians and those who live in the area. We would like to commend the Council for their action on this issue...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: DRIVER STRIKES GAS LINE IN DOWNTOWN

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a car struck a gas line on the 0 block of Main Street. The driver is unconscious and is being transported for medical care. Fire department is ventilating the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Crime & Safety
Toms River, NJ
Accidents
City
Freehold Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a one car motor vehicle accident on the 300 block of West Veterans Highway where the vehicle overturned. The driver has exited the vehicle and is walking around. It is unknown at this time if there are any passengers in his vehicle. Use caution in the area.
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: RESIDENTIAL BREAK IN – POLICE NEED YOUR HELP – DO YOU RECOGNIZE THESE GUYS?

On Thursday September 8, 2022 at approximately 2:35 PM, the above three individuals attempted to burglarize a residence on Fiddler’s Run. The subject in the blue baseball hat rang the front doorbell while carrying a shopping bag. When there was no answer, he returned to a car parked at the curb. The two subjects in the white shirts then went around to the rear of the house where they broke a window. The subject in the white hat briefly entered the house but was scared off by the alarm. All three subjects then fled the area in the pictured vehicle which is believed to be a dark blue Hyundai Sonata. Anyone who can identify the subjects or with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective James Carey at 732-349-0150 Ext. 1292 or at [email protected]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree#Accident#Maple Tree
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: GARBAGE TRUCK FIRE

This afternoon, members from Wayside Fire Company responded to the area of Asbury Ave for a reported garbage truck fire. Chief 2-67 arrived on location confirming an active fire in the passenger side wheel well. Engine 2-74 quickly arrived on location thereafter, stretching an 1 3/4” line and ultimately extinguishing the fire. Chief 2-67 had command.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Here’s An Interesting One: Lakewood Resident Receives Summonses For Traffic Stop He Was Never On [UPDATE – Police To Void Tickets]

A Lakewood resident was shocked to open his mailbox to find two summonses as a result of a traffic stop. The issue? He says he was never stopped. The resident tells TLS he received a court notice in the mail referencing two summonses, but when he realized this was an obvious mistake, he contacted the court for a copy of the tickets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

ORTLEY BEACH: SWIMMER DROWNS DESPITE DESPERATE LIFE SAVING MEASURES

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 1:55 PM, police units were dispatched to Fielder Ave and Ocean Avenue in Ortley Beach for a reported swimmer in distress. Seaside Heights Beach Patrol units responded to the area via jet ski and brought Matthew Mauro, 46 of Middletown, to shore, and CPR was immediately initiated. Toms River officers, Seaside Heights Beach and Fire units, Tri-Boro First Aid, TRPD CSO’s and RWJ Paramedics all assisted with resuscitation efforts on Mr. Mauro. He was transported to Community Medical Center where he was ultimately pronounced.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: TWO MORE STOLE UPPER END VEHICLES – ONE LEFT UNLOCKED WITH KEY FOB

On Friday morning at about 3:15 am, Ptl. Disko observed an Audi Q7 and Mercedes SUV driving carelessly on Crawfords Corner Road near Longstreet Road. As Ptl. Disko turned around to follow the vehicles, they accelerated and their reckless driving continued. Using the Arts Center entrance from Crawfords Corner Road and driving at dangerously high speeds, the vehicles continued onto the Garden State Parkway where officers lost sight of the vehicles.
HOLMDEL, NJ
987thecoast.com

Body of Ventnor Man Found Decomposing in Car in West Atlantic City

The body of a 32 year old man from Ventnor was found decomposing inside a vehicle parked at the Ramada Inn in West Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say they found the body in one of the seats and a foul smell was coming from the car. Police say he may have been inside the car for several days.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE PRESS RELEASE FOR KEAN GATEWAY INCIDENT

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:25 PM, police units were dispatched to the Kean Gateway Building, on the campus of Ocean County College for a reported female who appeared to have jumped from the roof of the building, which is approximately five stories high. The female was alert and conscious and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of her injuries.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY UNLICENSED DRIVER REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION

On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 2:20 PM, police units were dispatched to Hooper Avenue, just north of Washington Street, for a reported pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Roseann Macchiarelli, 52 of Seaside Heights was traveling north on Hooper Avenue when she struck pedestrian Jessica Descafano, 33 of Forked River, who entered traffic attempting to cross Hooper Avenue mid-block.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: DUMPSTER FIRE

District 1 was dispatched to a 40 yard dumpster fully involved. Upon arrival it was a working fire. Crew from 2101 held the initial attack and 2121 provided an additional hand line to help with extinguishing the fire and overhaul. Great job by all crews on scene today. Media and...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmer dies after being pulled from water off Jersey Shore

A 46-year-old man died after being pulled from the water off Toms River Wednesday afternoon, police said. Emergency crews were called to a swimmer in distress shortly before 2 p.m. near Fielder and Ocean avenues in Ortley Beach, according to Toms River Police Department spokeswoman Jillian Messina. Seaside Heights Beach...
TOMS RIVER, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy