Read full article on original website
Related
nowhabersham.com
Reginal “Reggie” Dane Hulsey, Jr.
Reginal “Reggie” Dane Hulsey, Jr., of Mt. Airy, Georgia died September 14, 2022, following a short illness. Born in Gainesville, Georgia on March 12, 1963, to the late Reginal Dane Hulsey, Sr and Flonie Stells Hulsey of Demorest. He was a lifelong truck driver, most recently for Fieldale Farms, Inc. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Reggie was a family man who loved them unendingly and he thought the sun rose and set on his grandkids. He was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church.
nowhabersham.com
Medicaid expansion debate revived as Kemp tosses Grady $130M lifeline
The governor has directed $130 million in federal aid toward expanding Atlanta’s Grady Hospital as it scrambles to absorb more patients once Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shuts its doors on Nov. 1. Wellstar’s stunning announcement last month that it would close the Atlanta campus, which is a Level 1...
Comments / 0