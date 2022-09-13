Reginal “Reggie” Dane Hulsey, Jr., of Mt. Airy, Georgia died September 14, 2022, following a short illness. Born in Gainesville, Georgia on March 12, 1963, to the late Reginal Dane Hulsey, Sr and Flonie Stells Hulsey of Demorest. He was a lifelong truck driver, most recently for Fieldale Farms, Inc. He was an outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Reggie was a family man who loved them unendingly and he thought the sun rose and set on his grandkids. He was a member of Hills Crossing Baptist Church.

