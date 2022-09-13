Read full article on original website
Antischism: Anarcho-punk Band of South CarolinaTyler Mc.Columbia, SC
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
communitytimessc.com
Benedict's Bey Signs Pro Contract With Avides Hurricanes
Benedict College's Ay'Anna Bey has signed a professional contract with the Avides Hurricanes in Scheeßel, Germany. She recently left Columbia to join the team in Germany. Bey finished her stellar career at Benedict as the Lady Tigers' all-time leading scorer with 2,263 career points and all-time leading rebounder with 1,188. She was a two-time SIAC Player of the Year, several All-Region teams and a pair of All-American teams. During her career, the Lady Tigers won a pair of SIAC Championships and Bey was named MVP of the 2020 SIAC Championship.
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
Here's the new policy at Richland 2 sporting events following fight at football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District Two is changing some of their policy at athletic events just days after a fight at a high school football game. The district sent a note to parents Wednesday explaining the new policy. On Friday, September 9, Richland County deputies say a fight...
Friday Night Blitz: September 16 scores and highlights
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The high school football season continues with week four of local pigskin action in the Books. Here are scores and highlights from Midlands area high school football games Sept. 16. Airport 33, Fox Creek 20. Goose Creek 28, Blythewood 20. Edisto 47, Branchville 20. Swansea 17,...
blpanthers.com
The Cardiac Cats Get ANOTHER Overtime Win Against Newberry!
The Batesburg-Leesville Panthers JV Football team got the win on overtime Thursday night against Newberry High School. Down fourteen points at the half, the Panthers rattled off twenty-six points in the second half to force overtime where they clinched the win 34-32. Amadre Wooden tallied five touchdowns thanks to a resurgent effort by the offensive line in the second half. The defense came up huge in overtime with a game clinching interception by Brodie Leaphart in the end-zone.
No access after halftime, no snacks past 3rd quarter, student ID required after fight at Richland 2 football game
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland School District 2 has notified parents and the community of changes to safety measures at athletic events. These new rules come after a fight broke out at a Spring Valley football game against Ridgeview High last Friday night. The large brawl happened near the concession stands on the Spring Valley side of the stadium where several teens from both schools got involved. The chaos of the fight frightened fans who started running out of the stadium. Seven teenagers have now been arrested in connection to the fight.
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
blpanthers.com
The Cardiac Cats Beat Gilbert in Double OT
The Batesburg-Leesville JV football team went into Gilbert, America on Thursday night and came away with the victory in double overtime. After trailing at times by as much as two touchdowns, the Panthers were able to scratch and claw their way to a 34-28 win while being short staffed on the offensive side of the ball. A great team win!
WIS-TV
Five SC Schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Five schools across South Carolina were recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Cardona announced Friday that 297 schools across the country were receiving the award. It recognizes a school’s academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps in student subgroups.
WIS-TV
Richland Two: Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game to have increased security presence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A rumor of individuals planning to be disruptive during the Spring Valley vs. Richland Northeast football game led to an investigation Friday. According to Richland Two, school and district administrators, School Resource Officers, and other law enforcement officers from Richland County Sheriff’s Department have thoroughly investigated and have not found evidence to indicate a credible threat.
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
abccolumbia.com
USC ranks no.1 for veterans and military service members
COLUMBIA, SC. (WOLO) – The University of South Carolina has been ranked number one in the country for veterans and military service members. The honor comes from the 2022 Military Times Best for Vets: College Rankings. According to the Jared Evans, who is the Executive Director of USC Veterans...
The Post and Courier
Columbia school district changes spectator rules after brawl ends football game
COLUMBIA — Days after five teens were charged in a fight that ended a Spring Valley High School football game, Richland County School District Two announced new rules for spectators at district athletic events. The state's fifth-largest school district now requires all high school students to show a student...
Columbia Star
Lexington District One announces new NPES assistant principal
Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees recently approved the promotion of Jennie S. King to assistant principal of New Providence Elementary School. King returns to NPES from Deerfield Elementary School, where she has served as the school’s literacy coach since 2021. An experienced educator of 23 years,...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
wach.com
"I couldn't stop crying": Midlands Lottery winner bursts into tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man got emotional when he won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told lottery officials. He says he was at home, sitting on the couch, when he scratched off the first top prize win on...
