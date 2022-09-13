Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLWT 5
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati high school mourns loss of 15-year-old student shot, killed
CINCINNATI — A local high school is mourning the loss of one of their top students after a 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday night. The latest shooting at Main and Orchard in Over-the-Rhine was just two blocks north of the mass shooting last month. Grief counselors were on...
WLWT 5
Indiana officer dies five weeks after being shot in line of duty
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has died more than five weeks after being shot in the line of duty. Richmond officer Seara Burton died Sunday night, just before 10 p.m. Burton was shot at close range during a traffic stop on Aug. 10, less than two weeks...
WLWT 5
Juvenile arrested threatening post made on social media toward school in Deer Park
CINCINNATI — A juvenile was taken into custody after a threatening post was made on social media toward a school in Deer Park. Deer Park police said the investigation started after being made aware of a social media post about Amity School that appeared threatening. Police started investigating and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Local dentist helps save patients' lives with blood pressure testing
CINCINNATI — A trip to the dentist can save a life and it has nothing to do with your teeth. Just ask Kathy Stubbers of Colerain Township. "I had to go the ER. I thought I was having a stroke," Stubbers said. Mike Trimbach, of Glendale, had a similar...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Section Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Section Avenue in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Lebanon City Council passes updated abortion ordinance
LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon City Council passed an adjustment to its’ already approved abortion ban at a council meeting Monday night. The city council passed ordinance 2022-101, that slightly changes the ordinance from last year. The new ordinance passed 7-0. Lebanon Vice Mayor Adam Mathews said the...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a person shot on Chamberlin Avenue in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a person shot on Chamberlin Avenue in Lincoln Heights. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
UC professor to put wits to test in Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'
CULVER CITY, Calif. — What is: A local educator making an appearance on "Jeopardy!?" Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor at the University of Cincinnati, will make her debut appearance on the long-running game show Tuesday night. Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other topics, and received the...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police arrest 14-year-old in connection to OTR shooting death of 15-year-old
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department said they have arrested a teenager in connection tothe shooting death of 15-year-old Shawn Lewis Tuesday. Police said they have taken a 14-year-old into custody on a murder warrant in connection to Lewis' death. Officers responded to the area of Orchard Street and...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in North Bend on Monday morning. The accident happened at 3894 Lawrenceburg Road after a truck spun out. At this time, the severity of the injuries are unknown. This is a developing story.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Montgomery Road in Norwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking lanes on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two right lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of transportation at 8:08 a.m. near the...
WLWT 5
Hamilton police officer arrested after crash; placed on administrative leave
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an altercation on Friday night at a high school football game. According to the Hamilton Police Department, they were notified that an off-duty officer, identified as 40-year-old Casey Johnson, was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game.
WLWT 5
Deer Park police: Elementary student arrested after threat made against school
CINCINNATI — A student was arrested Monday after a school threat was made against the Amity Elementary School. According to the Deer Park Police Department, the school superintendent was notified of a threat made on social media late Sunday night and began an investigation. Police said they were made...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man
CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged after admitting to making explosives, using them at ex's house
HARRISON, Ohio — A Harrison man is facing multiple charges after admitting to authorities that he admitted to making homemade Drano bombs and throwing them at an ex-girlfriend's house. According to court documents, 30-year-old Ryan Burwinkel admitted to two separate occasions in which he went to an ex-girlfriend's house...
Comments / 4