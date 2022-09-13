ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson Township, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Section Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Section Avenue in Norwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Lebanon City Council passes updated abortion ordinance

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon City Council passed an adjustment to its’ already approved abortion ban at a council meeting Monday night. The city council passed ordinance 2022-101, that slightly changes the ordinance from last year. The new ordinance passed 7-0. Lebanon Vice Mayor Adam Mathews said the...
LEBANON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

UC professor to put wits to test in Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!'

CULVER CITY, Calif. — What is: A local educator making an appearance on "Jeopardy!?" Kelly Shannon-Henderson, a classics professor at the University of Cincinnati, will make her debut appearance on the long-running game show Tuesday night. Shannon-Henderson studies Greek and Latin prose literature, among other topics, and received the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton police officer arrested after crash; placed on administrative leave

HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being involved in an altercation on Friday night at a high school football game. According to the Hamilton Police Department, they were notified that an off-duty officer, identified as 40-year-old Casey Johnson, was allegedly involved in an altercation in the parking lot of Ross High School during a football game.
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police continue search for missing, endangered 87-year-old man

CINCINNATI — The search continues for an 87-year-old man diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia more than two days after he went missing. According to the Cincinnati Police Department, Henry Parker was last seen Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. walking away from his house on the 3000 block of Cleinview Avenue in East Walnut Hills.
CINCINNATI, OH

