MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - If you’ve ever wondered what summertime might be like around here in the year 2100, hit the road to Amarillo, TX. Since 1970, Mankato’s average summertime high temperature has increased by almost 2 degrees. If our current emissions trends continue, climate models suggest that by 2100, Mankato’s average summer high temperature could be 10.5 degrees warmer than it is today. That means our summers around and after 2100 will be as hot as summers in Amarillo, Texas, today. Throw in some good ol’ Midwest summertime humidity, and folks around here will be struggling through a lot of brutal, sweltering summer days.

MANKATO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO