Melinda Sue Gunnels
Melinda Sue Gunnels, age 61, of Clarkesville, Georgia went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Gunnels was born on October 30, 1960, in Somerset County, Maine to the late Derald Lennon and Rowena Lou Vanadestine. Mrs. Gunnels was a member of Mt....
Tammy Martin
Tammy Mae Shelton Martin, age 56 of Cornelia, Georgia passed away on September 15, 2022, following a period of declining health. Born in Cleveland, Tennessee on April 1, 1966, Mrs. Martin was the daughter of the late Alfred L. Shelton. She was a homemaker and a member of Cornelia Church of Christ.
Warren Douglas Hogsed
Warren Douglas Hogsed, age 77, of Alto, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Born on September 30, 1944, in Alto, he was the son of the late Frank Hogsed and Addie Maness Hogsed. Mr. Hogsed was retired from Fieldale Farms Corporation after 20-plus years of service where he was a diesel mechanic. He was of the Baptist faith.
White County hunter accused of luring bear with bait then killing it
A hunter accused of illegally killing a bear in White County faces a stiff fine and possible jail time. Acting on a tip, Georgia Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers investigated the incident over the weekend. They inspected the kill site and determined John Wesley Dowdy lured the bear with bait.
Suspected meth trafficker arrested in Cornelia
Habersham County narcotics investigators arrested a suspected meth trafficker Friday during a check of a home in Cornelia. Officials say 37-year-old Korey Holland of Augusta was found in a bedroom at 146 South Street with approximately 99 grams of methamphetamine. Investigators also seized a digital weighing device, several empty small plastic baggies, and two firearms.
5th Annual Christian Literature Drive, Sept. 17th
A local ministry is again offering people a chance to put their old Bibles, devotionals, and other Christian literature to good use. Love Packages is holding a Christian Literature Drive this Saturday, September 17, in Clarkesville. The group will ship the donated materials to ministries in poor countries overseas to distribute freely to thousands of churches.
Tallulah Falls School to host eighth annual Twin Rivers Challenge
A premier cycling event returns to Northeast Georgia this fall. Hosted by Tallulah Falls School, the Twin Rivers Challenge is set for Oct. 22. With the leaves at peak color in late October, this is the perfect time to visit the region known for its scenery and hospitality. TFS extends a warm invitation to cyclists across the Southeast to experience the Twin Rivers Challenge. Three routes offer a challenge for all ability levels.
A league of their own – TFS launches softball program
It was only a matter of time before Tallulah Falls School officially launched a softball program. After more than a year of several students and families showing interest, the time was finally right to build the foundation. The addition of the softball program provides new opportunities for the students and enhances the landscape of TFS athletics. Building that foundation required the right people – someone to coach and lead the efforts, and students interested in the game.
Chamber announces 2023 Class of Youth Leadership Habersham
The Habersham Chamber announces the 3rd class of Youth Leadership Habersham with 24 students representing the public and private high schools in Habersham County. Youth Leadership Habersham is an innovative program grounded in community awareness, community service and leadership development. The program begins with a kick-off program on September 28th...
Cornelia’s assistant fire chief fired
The city of Cornelia has fired its assistant fire chief. Shane Bentley was let go from the job on Monday, September 12. City officials have not released details of what led to his firing, although sources say it’s connected to a fire training service he runs. According to Cornelia...
Inmate death at Lee Arrendale State Prison under investigation
An investigation is underway into the death of an inmate earlier this week at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto. The Georgia Department of Correction’s Office of Professional Standards is overseeing the investigation, according to GDC Public Affairs Director Joan Heath. “We can confirm an inmate death at LASP,...
Residents express concerns about variances, parking in Highland Pointe subdivision
Residents of the Highland Pointe subdivision are voicing their concerns about development in the crowded neighborhood. At the Baldwin city council meeting this week, two residents spoke up in protest over variances being issued to developers and builders. The most recent request was for a 10-foot reduction in the setback...
TFS volleyball community supports Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
A theme night at the Tallulah Falls School varsity volleyball game delivered funds to cancer research. Supporting cancer research has been an ongoing theme for TFS volleyball teams. Students and supporters were invited to wear gold to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cainan Yaskiewicz, TFS Class of 2021 graduate and...
