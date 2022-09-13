It was only a matter of time before Tallulah Falls School officially launched a softball program. After more than a year of several students and families showing interest, the time was finally right to build the foundation. The addition of the softball program provides new opportunities for the students and enhances the landscape of TFS athletics. Building that foundation required the right people – someone to coach and lead the efforts, and students interested in the game.

TALLULAH FALLS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO