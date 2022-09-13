ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jurgen Klopp says he's 'used to proper setbacks' with Liverpool as they have to rally once more to beat Ajax... as German boss insists 'very important' 2-1 win is 'typical of the situation' his stuttering side currently finds itself in

By Dominic King for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Jurgen Klopp admitted he has become used to 'proper setbacks' after his stuttering Liverpool side left it late to beat Ajax in the Champions League at Anfield.

After Mohammed Kudus cancelled out Mo Salah's opener in the first half, Joel Matip gave the Reds' European campaign lift-off with a dramatic late winner to flatten the Dutch side and bring respite for Klopp.

It had appeared to be another night of frustration for the German and Ajax looked dangerous for long parts on Merseyside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T1Vnd_0huA5FTz00
Jurgen Klopp admitted he is used to 'proper setbacks' after Liverpool left it late to beat Ajax

But Matip, the Cameroon defender, scored his first goal in Europe for Liverpool in the 89th minute to ensure they got a positive response following the 4-1 opening defeat to Napoli that had enabled critics to circle.

'It is very important to win but I think the story of the game is typical, not for our season so far but for the situation we are in,' Klopp said.

'We do a lot of good stuff, we played a really good game. We were against a strong side, a confident side, the way they played, we caused them a lot of problems.

'Then we concede when you are 1-0 up and concede the first chance so that is what I am used to, proper setbacks. The reaction was okay, not perfect but okay. Our pressing was not as convincing as before, not a big difference but it makes a big difference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpXVT_0huA5FTz00
Joel Matip headed home the winning goal in the 89th minute to provide respite for Klopp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31qxzn_0huA5FTz00
The German boss was pleased with the way his side eventually battled their way to victory

'That is what we try to improve again in the second half. You saw in the second half more fouls from their side, more interruptions. But we did really well, quick set pieces, we tried to take advantage and sometimes you have to take a bit longer.'

In normal circumstances, Klopp would have saluted The Kop at the final whistle but, on this occasion, he struck a far more reserved figure in keeping with the tone of a night that had an atmosphere unlike many European matches here.

A period of silence was held before kick-off for Her Majesty The Queen but it was called to a halt after 24 seconds by match officials after one fan booed, another shouted 'Liverpool' and there was some muffled discord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0caqPD_0huA5FTz00
Virgil van Dijk insisted that Liverpool will not get carried away following the dramatic win

Matchwinner Matip said: 'I was very happy I could score - I was not sure (it had gone in), but all my emotion came out when I found out.'

His defensive partner Virgil van Dijk added: 'Coming from a horror show in Napoli, it was not easy to show a positive reaction, this is a step in right direction.

'It was very important to win and get that good feeling going. I should have scored, we were dangerous in corners, luckily the one and only Matip converted.

'There are lots of ex-footballers speaking, trying to get us down. We know last week was bad... but this is step in the right direction. We won't get carried away.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'It was easy to boo': Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen admits he was disappointed with being jeered by Brentford fans during his return to his former club in his new side's 4-0 defeat

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has revealed he was disappointed with being booed by his former club Brentford earlier this season. Brentford signed Eriksen on a free transfer in January, with the club providing the Dane with his first chance of senior football since suffering a cardiac arrest in June 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

We could have beaten Barcelona! Former England striker Peter Crouch believes Stoke could have 'turned over' Messi and Iniesta at the Britannia... as he revealed they would train on the pitch to 'cut it up' to upset the likes of Arsenal

Former England striker Peter Crouch has boldly claimed Stoke City would have fancied their chances against anyone at one stage during his time at the club - including the likes of Barcelona at the Britannia. The former England international made 261 appearances for the Potters and notched 61 goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tyrell Malacia plans to use Gary Neville's 'nice words' as fuel to aid his development... after the ex-Man United captain lauded the left-back's 'personality, fight and spirit' during Erik ten Hag's tumultuous start

In-form left-back Tyrell Malacia is keen to use praise from Manchester United legends such as Gary Neville to help fuel his development at Old Trafford. Malacia joined the Red Devils from Feyenoord for an initial fee of £12.9million this summer and has since become an important part of Erik ten Hag's first team plans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'It is true that Chelsea wanted me... but I've come to the conclusion I'm in the best hands with Salzburg': Christoph Freund confirms he's TURNED DOWN the chance to become sporting director at Stamford Bridge... in a major blow to owner Todd Boehly

Christoph Freund has decided against becoming Chelsea's new sporting director after being persuaded by his club Red Bull Salzburg to stay. The 45-year old had provisionally agreed a deal with Chelsea on Sunday but Red Bull we're determined to keep him at the head of their own project. 'Yes, it's...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Danny Murphy accuses Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta of mismanaging 'super-talent' Ethan Nwaneri after making him the youngest ever Premier League player... insisting Spaniard was only 'trying to keep a young superstar happy'

Danny Murphy has hit out at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and accused him of mismanaging Ethan Nwaneri. The midfielder became the youngest ever Premier League player aged 15 years and 181 days when he came off the bench in stoppage time of the Gunners' 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bruno Guimaraes admits he'd 'prefer' to play higher up the pitch to help Newcastle break teams down... as he reveals Eddie Howe's side are 'disappointed' with their lack of goals and points tally this season

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that he would prefer to play in the more advanced role which brought five goals during his stunning introduction to the Premier League, admitting that Newcastle are struggling to break down opponents this season. The Brazilian - a £36million January arrival from Lyon - was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Benjamin Pavard hints he could join Manchester United or Chelsea in the future after revealing he received several offers from 'different clubs' in the summer... before he was convinced to stay at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard has publicly flirted with the idea of joining Manchester United or Chelsea in future. The French defender attracted interest from several top European clubs this summer, before being persuaded to remain with the Bundesliga champions. And Pavard, who told Telefoot that he received offers from 'different...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Ajax#Stuttering#German#The Champions League#Reds#European#Dutch
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'

Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
UEFA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Yaya Toure is lending his experience to England Under-21s as they prepare to face Italy and Germany... as the Man City icon builds on his academy role at Tottenham in bid to complete coaching badges

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has been involved in England Under-21s preparations for their forthcoming games against Italy and Germany. The iconic Ivorian is completing his coaching badges and is currently working in Tottenham’s academy. He was handed a role with the Under-16s by the north London club, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest announce the arrival of free agent Adnan Kanuric... making the goalkeeper their 23rd signing since they gained promotion back to the Premier League

Nottingham Forest have made their 23rd signing of the summer after completing a deal for goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric. The 22-year-old has been without a club since the start of July after being released by FK Sarejevo, but he has now been picked up by the Premier League club. Forest confirmed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez tips former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres for a managerial career... as he claims Spain's World Cup winning star 'has great abilities' after impressing him on a coaching course

Former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez has tipped Fernando Torres to have a career in management. The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker is currently in charge of Atletico Madrid's U19 team. Marquez - who manages Barcelona Athletic, the Catalan giant's 'B' team - said that Torres along with another former Liverpool...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham miss England's open training session to manage their workloads... as the Three Lions begin their final camp before Gareth Southgate names his squad for the World Cup

England midfielders Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham all skipped the team's open training session on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate's squad began their final training camp ahead of the World Cup. The Three Lions are due to complete their Nations League campaign in the coming days as they face...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'You have too many touches because you're not seeing the picture quick enough': Graeme Souness claims Man City's Jack Grealish is 'not a great player' - and insists England winger has 'not done it yet' since £100m move from Aston Villa

Graeme Souness has accused Jack Grealish of not improving enough since his £100million move from Aston Villa. Manchester City splashed the cash on the England winger in August 2021, but the 27-year-old has struggled at times for end product, with only seven goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Xavi didn't believe in my abilities': Martin Braithwaite tells Barcelona to 'think about other people's mental health' after being forced out of the club... and believes that he 'disproved many critics' while at the Nou Camp

Martin Braithwaite has hit out at Barcelona for the way he was treated at the club before his departure earlier this month. The Catalan giants were desperate for the forward to leave in the summer amid their ongoing financial struggles. Braithwaite had a contract at the Nou Camp until 2024...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I decided to fight for my chance here': Memphis Depay insists he 'enjoys' being at Barcelona after rejecting interest from Chelsea in the summer... but admits he is 'longing' to play more at the Nou Camp

Memphis Depay insists that he enjoys being at Barcelona but admits that he is keen for more playing opportunities at the Nou Camp. The Dutch forward was Barca's joint-top scorer last season with 13 goals, but it appeared that the path had been cleared for him to leave in the summer after Robert Lewandowski signed and took his no 9 shirt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kane leads England's players to hold a minute's silence for the Queen before training at St George's Park, after Gareth Southgate delayed call-ups to allow them to watch the funeral with their families

England players held a minute's silence as a mark of respect to the Queen as they began preparations for their UEFA Nations League fixtures this month. Tuesday's training session at their St George's Park training base was the national side's first since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

All 48 LIV golfers pen letter to Official World Golf Rankings chief urging him to include the rebel tour as current exclusion is 'undermining its historical value'... as they liken it to England being left out of the FIFA rankings

Rebels from the LIV tour have pleaded with golf’s ranking body to recognise the breakaway series, claiming their existing system is ‘undermined’ and ‘invalid’ without them. In a letter to Official World Golf Rankings, signed by 48 players who teed up last week at the...
FIFA
Daily Mail

Italy hero Fabio Cannavaro 'agrees deal to become the new manager at Serie B side Benevento'... with 2006 World Cup-winning captain set to end 12-month absence from dugout since leaving Guangzhou Evergrande

Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly agreed to return to management after a year's absence with Serie B side Benevento. Italy's 2006 World Cup-winning captain has already enjoyed five managerial stints since hanging up his boots in 2011, including a brief spell as China boss. The 49-year-old left Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup

PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

607K+
Followers
64K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy