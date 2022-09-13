#TrueCrimeTuesday - Las Vegas Investigative Reporter Stabbed
For this week's #TrueCrimeTuesday Gary & Shannon dive into the stabbing of reporter Jeff German, who confronted the power players of Sin City.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department , on Sept. 3, at 10:33 a.m., officers received a report regarding an unresponsive male outside a residence on the 7200 block of Bronze Circle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police identified the victim as Las Vegas Review-Journal reporte r Jeff German. At a press conference, Las Vegas Police Det. Dori Koren said investigators believe German was killed Friday, Sept. 2, but police did not receive a call about his death until the next day.
