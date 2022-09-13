ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Research Parkway through access at Powers Blvd now open

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOB1G_0huA53yW00

The latest news from the developers of the CO-21 and Research Parkway infrastructure project is a positive one. The contractor in charge of the Research Dr. and Powers Blvd project in Colorado Springs announced their work is done on the interchange and is now open.

The new intersection gets rid of the old standard at-intersection by replacing it with the new Double Diamond Interchange.

The implementation of the new DDI intersection curves traffic flow to allow for a more continuous flow by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic.

The DDI is nothing new for Colorado Springs as there is already a DDI located at Filmore and I-25.

Colorado Department of Transportation has provided a video as to how the traffic will flow at these intersections.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Android Tv#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Research Parkway#Ddi#Appletv#Koaa News5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ROKU
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy