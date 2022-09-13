Research Parkway through access at Powers Blvd now open

The latest news from the developers of the CO-21 and Research Parkway infrastructure project is a positive one. The contractor in charge of the Research Dr. and Powers Blvd project in Colorado Springs announced their work is done on the interchange and is now open.

The new intersection gets rid of the old standard at-intersection by replacing it with the new Double Diamond Interchange.

The implementation of the new DDI intersection curves traffic flow to allow for a more continuous flow by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic.

The DDI is nothing new for Colorado Springs as there is already a DDI located at Filmore and I-25.

Colorado Department of Transportation has provided a video as to how the traffic will flow at these intersections.

_____

