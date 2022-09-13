One person detained at Betty Fairfax High School, lockdown lifted
One person has been detained as Betty Fairfax High School was placed on lockdown for several hours Tuesday.
Police searched the campus for any evidence of a weapon or suspicious package but nothing was found.
Police say there were initial reports of a person possibly on campus with a gun. Betty Fairfax is located near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road.
The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Police have not said if the person detained is a student at Betty Fairfax or not.
