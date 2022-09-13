ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person detained at Betty Fairfax High School, lockdown lifted

By abc15.com staff
 3 days ago
One person has been detained as Betty Fairfax High School was placed on lockdown for several hours Tuesday.

Police searched the campus for any evidence of a weapon or suspicious package but nothing was found.

Police say there were initial reports of a person possibly on campus with a gun. Betty Fairfax is located near 59th Avenue and Baseline Road.

The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have not said if the person detained is a student at Betty Fairfax or not.

