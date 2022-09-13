ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District pushes to rename street to Laveen school after late principal

Daily Independent
The street leading to a Laveen elementary school may soon bear the name of its long-time principal, Lisa Sandomir, who died in a car accident last year.

The Laveen Elementary School District is requesting the city of Phoenix rename the quarter mile stretch of 38th Avenue next to Maurice C. Cash Elementary School to Sandomir Way.

“Lisa Sandomir was the principal of M.C. Cash for 15 years and had a tremendous impact on this neighborhood and community. Thousands of local residents were educated under her, and she saw multiple generations of families go through her school,” district Superintendent Jeffrey Sprout told the Laveen Village Planning Committee on Monday.

Part of the street renaming process, which the school district initiated, is to engage the local village planning committee for members’ feedback. No official vote was required by the committee, but members spoke overwhelmingly for approval of the renaming.

Committee Member Jennifer Rouse said she teared up during Sprout’s presentation and said Sandomir impacted all of Laveen, not just the M.C. Cash community.

“This community loved Ms. Sandomir as much as she loved them,” Rouse said.

The applicant is also required to notify neighbors near the street about the rename request. The rename process involves several city departments studying what the potential impact of a street rename might be before it goes to city council for a deciding vote.

Sprout noted the school is the only address on this stretch of 38th Avenue, between Wier Avenue and Roeser Road. The houses neighboring 38th Avenue on the east all have addresses connected with the east-west streets.

Ordinarily, any resident or business on a renamed street can apply to have the city reimburse any costs associated with the rename, such as new identification to reflect the updated address. This cost would not be necessary in the school district’s request.

The M.C. Cash staff is aware of the request, and Sprout said they were “thrilled” at the consideration.

Sprout’s presentation included a quote about Sandomir from an M.C. Cash teacher.

“The influence she had on this community for the last two decades will have a lasting impact, and her legacy will live on through the countless students, families, staff and community members she inspired every single day,” stated teacher Asia Ackard.

Sprout also recounted during spring 2021 drive-thru promotion ceremonies, entire families would pour out of vehicles to give Sandomir hugs and she would know the entire family, from the grandparents to the newborns.

Sandomir received the Rodel Exemplary Award in 2015, the highest honor for principals in Arizona, as well as the Laveen Pinnacle of Leadership Award, was recognized by the Playa Margarita Park Organization, received a community service award in 2019 and posthumously was recognized as a “Laveen Legend” by the school district.

She also led M.C. Cash Elementary to be recognized as an A+ School of Excellence by the Arizona Educational Foundation.

“I know she made a big difference in the community, and I think the community will really appreciate this way of remembering her and all that she did for us,” Planning Committee Member Linda Abegg said.

The only opposition to the change in Monday’s meeting came from a member of the public, Phil Hertel. He said the street name was not big enough recognition and would rather see a building, library or field at the school named after Sandomir instead.

“I really in my heart believe that we should be naming a part of this school after her and not just some little side street,” Hertel said.

Committee Member Stephanie Hurd said she didn’t disagree but still liked the idea of the street rename.

“Of course something bigger would be nicer, but I think this is a good start,” Hurd said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwZXa_0huA4xqO00 Long-time Maurice C. Cash Elementary School Principal Lisa Sandomir, center, poses for a photo with other school staff while holding a plaque commemorating the school’s namesake, Laveen businessman and philanthropist Maurice C. Cash who donated the land for the school to the school district.

Maurice C. Cash School opened in 1961, named after the Laveen businessman and philanthropist who died earlier that year and donated the land for the school to the school district.

