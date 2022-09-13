ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man pleads no contest to firing gun at Pelezzio Reception Venue

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yiat5_0huA2piA00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of three men charged in connection with shootings that occurred at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in May pleaded no contest Tuesday to a felony and a misdemeanor, according to court records.

Bobby West, 27, pleaded no contest to recklessly firing a gun and gang participation in the May 22 shooting. Police said West fired into the venue after he refused to be patted down by security and was denied entry.

He was arrested after a foot chase police said.

Charges of assault with a gun on a person and possession of a gun by a felon were dismissed, records show. Sentencing is set for Oct. 12.

Two others, Gary Clayton and Anthony Felix were involved in a separate altercation inside the business the same day in which both drew guns and Clayton fired at someone, police said. They’re charged with attempted murder, among other offenses, and have a preliminary hearing scheduled next week.

KGET

