ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Veterans treated to a fishing outing on the Jo-Ann M

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iOsQM_0huA2kXl00

A local fishing club is paying it forward with an outing for disabled veterans.

Veterans from the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home joined S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club on the Jo-Ann M boat for a fishing outing.

Funding boost to Ben Franklin could be boon to local businesses

Chuck Miller, director of the fishing club, said the outing is a way to show their appreciation for their service.

Miller also felt it is the club’s duty to keep the men and women of the Soldiers and Sailors Home in the loop and help them do things they were once able to do on their own while providing the best experience possible.

Mighty Fine Donuts to reopen early Wednesday morning

The president recalled a 96-year-old veteran passenger and his experience on the boat.

“He was just elated today to get out, and I can’t emphasize that anymore, he loved it. He talked all week about it, he wanted to get out,” said Chuck Miller, director of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Once the veterans returned to the dock, they were given a lunch prepared by the S.O.N.S. with Smith’s hot dogs, baked beans, deviled eggs, potato chips and soda.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Watch: Irish Fest underway in downtown Erie

It’s just half way to Saint Patrick’s Day, and the luck o’ the Irish is alive and well in Erie. Erie’s Irish Festival returns to Saint Patrick’s Church this weekend with plenty of food, music and family friendly fun. A sea of green with all the Irish, food, music, beer and fun. The 2022 Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

ErieTec donates $40K to Make-A-Wish

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie company is helping children facing critical health conditions by presenting a sizeable check to make their wishes come true. ErieTec on Friday, Sept. 16, presented a check for $40,000 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The company raised the funds during a golf outing. The donation will allow 10 local kids to receive […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New weather cam offering view of Erie shoreline

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Sept. 16, JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com announced a new weather camera on the Erie Land Lighthouse. The lighthouse tower is 56 feet high. It’s located on a bluff at the foot of Lighthouse Street on Erie’s eastside and it overlooks the entrance to Presque Isle Bay. The new state-of-the-art high-definition digital weather camera […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

24 Erie County beaches are dangerous to dogs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two dozen Erie County beaches and water access areas are now deemed hazardous to dogs due to harmful algal blooms. The Erie County Department of Health website notes that “harmful algal blooms” are a misnomer — it is not algae, but rather a bacteria that acts like algae. It can be seen on […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

30th Erie Heart Walk raises funds for American Heart Association

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heart health was on display on Erie’s Bayfront thanks to a large crowd of volunteers. The volunteers organized the 30th annual Erie Heart Walk led by the American Heart Association (AHA). This year’s walk began at Liberty Park, traveled to Frontier Park and returned to Liberty. Organizers say more than a thousand people […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Day 2 of Rib Fest will feature Ladies’ Night

Dozens of food vendors saw a big crowd on the first day of Rib Fest, Sept. 14, and now Day 2 is hoping to bring the same. The second day of Rib Fest begins at 4:30 p.m. tonight (Sept. 15) with Ladies’ Night showcasing women owned and women focused businesses beginning at 5 p.m. Those […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Port Farms Fall Fest begins this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A sure sign fall is approaching, Port Farms will be kicking of its Fall Festival this weekend. Port Farms in Waterford will kick off its Fall Harvest Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. It runs until the end of October (Oct. 30). Celebrate 125 years of the farm this year with over 25 farm […]
WATERFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Veteran#The Outing#Lake Erie#The Jo Ann M Boat#Nexstar Media Inc#Wjet
YourErie

Ladies Night highlights women-owned businesses during Rib Fest

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Women-owned and women-focused businesses were the focus of Erie’s Wild Rib Cook Off during Ladies Night on Sept. 15. Ladies Night allowed the business owners to set up shop under the Big Top Tent and showcase their work. The event has happened at Rib Fest in the past and that prompted organizers to […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie High students selling sculptures to raise money for trip

Students at a local high school are raising money for a trip to the International Trade Show by selling sculptures they created in the classroom. Erie High School students are welding seasonal pieces for fall and winter that people will have the opportunity to purchase in their second annual Yard Sale. The students are making […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie welcomes 40 New Americans part of Welcoming Week

More than 40 New Americans were sworn in Friday morning, becoming American citizens at the federal courthouse in downtown Erie. Chelsea Swift was live in the newsroom with more on the ceremony. It’s Welcoming Week in the City of Erie, and this ceremony is part of that celebration, with a group of New Americans joining […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
YourErie

Capt. William Morrison’s descendants visit his former estate on ‘Millionaire Row’

The descendants of one of Erie’s most famous families had a special homecoming Wednesday morning. The grandchildren of Captain William Morrison visited and toured his former estate on Erie’s “Millionaire Row” on 6th Street. Morrison is one of the most significant figures in Erie’s history. William Brooke and Sheila Brooke Digby walked through the historic […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Rib Fest underway in Perry Square in downtown Erie

The 31st annual Rib Fest is getting underway at Perry Square where dozens of food vendors are showcasing their ribs, brisket and other favorites. From Wednesday through Saturday, residents and visitors will be able to get their fix on all things ribs and barbecue in downtown Erie. Rib Fest is returning to Erie, and food […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Art goes to auction in Waterford on Saturday, Sept. 17

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Throughout the summer, Waterford businesses played host to several works of art. Now that art will go to auction. Interested folks followed a map of the artworks to solve a word jumble (jumble clues were on the backs of the art). Once completed, the jumble could be entered for a chance to win […]
WATERFORD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie is Hosting a Variety of Events for All to Enjoy this Weekend

The Irish Fest is just one of many things going on this weekend in the Erie-area. Here's some details other events you might enjoy. At the Bayfront Convention Center, Comic-Con Erie is underway until 7 p.m. The event will continue on Saturday & Sunday as well. Comic-Con is hosting a...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pymatuning State Park to Preserve Historic Bowstring Arch Truss Bridge

Pymatuning State Park will soon have a new scenic trail, including a repurposed, historic bridge. The state is reworking the park's spillway trail, resurfacing it and turning the one-mile trail into a longer, more-scenic three-mile trail. Central to the project is the historic Messerall Truss Bridge, a mill bridge built...
LINESVILLE, PA
YourErie

Albion Fair continues through Saturday

The fun continues in Albion with “the biggest little fair around.” The 77th annual Albion Fair kicked off this week with all the rides, food, music and animals. The fair’s vice president told us the turnout has been great so far, and they are expecting another big crowd Thursday night. The fair also features agricultural […]
ALBION, PA
YourErie

St. Patrick Haven shelter mulling options after Tuesday fire

St. Patrick Haven is looking toward the future after a Tuesday fire. The local shelter is located at 239 E. 12th St. in Erie. The fire has displaced 23 men who had been staying there. It caused damage to the front of the building, as well as smoke and water damage. The executive director of […]
ENVIRONMENT
YourErie

Diverse Erie presents over $1 million in funding to five Erie organizations

Over $1 million has been invested into the Erie community in an effort to end the public health crisis. Thursday, Diverse Erie awarded $1.1 million to five local organizations. The grant addresses the growing inequities that Black, Indigenous, and people of color face as a result of the pandemic. Organizations receiving grant money include the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy