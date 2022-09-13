Veterans treated to a fishing outing on the Jo-Ann M

A local fishing club is paying it forward with an outing for disabled veterans.

Veterans from the Pennsylvania Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Home joined S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club on the Jo-Ann M boat for a fishing outing.

Chuck Miller, director of the fishing club, said the outing is a way to show their appreciation for their service.

Miller also felt it is the club’s duty to keep the men and women of the Soldiers and Sailors Home in the loop and help them do things they were once able to do on their own while providing the best experience possible.

The president recalled a 96-year-old veteran passenger and his experience on the boat.

“He was just elated today to get out, and I can’t emphasize that anymore, he loved it. He talked all week about it, he wanted to get out,” said Chuck Miller, director of the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club.

Once the veterans returned to the dock, they were given a lunch prepared by the S.O.N.S. with Smith’s hot dogs, baked beans, deviled eggs, potato chips and soda.

