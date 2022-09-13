Read full article on original website
Related
Crowds turn out to GOP-sponsored town hall property tax conversation
The Town Hall wasn't advertised as a Republican campaign event, but rather a chance to discuss public concerns over this year's property tax increases. It was organized by the Summit County Republicans, though, and all speakers were Republican candidates for office. Holly McClure is running for Summit County Council Seat...
Council agrees on plan to deal with old mine tailings at the Gordo site and will look for public input soon
The Park City Council agreed to move forward on either properly burying or hauling away the tainted mining soils that are temporarily stored on city property at the entrance to town. In 2010, Park City lost access to the EPA-approved Richardson Flat soil repository. For years, this is where any...
Summit County taxpayers have until Thursday to dispute their property valuations for 2022
Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for Summit County property owners to file an appeal with the Board of Equalization if they disagree with this year’s property valuations. Property taxes pay for public services, with the majority of taxes going to pay for education. The remaining dollars get split among municipalities, the county and special service districts.
Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment
The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Park City Council to review Bonanza Park neighborhood plan at Wednesday retreat
The Park City Council is holding its semi-annual retreat Wednesday at the Christian Center. The retreat is a special opportunity for the city council to pivot and set new policy goals. The meeting Wednesday has a much lighter agenda than the two-day retreat held in February, where the council established...
ksl.com
Utah's housing, homeless crisis is at a peak. What are state, city leaders doing about it?
SALT LAKE CITY — Over the past week, there's been a lot of movement to pump tens of millions of dollars — including $55 million at the state level and $6 million from Salt Lake City — toward funding affordable housing and homelessness projects across the state of Utah.
North Summit Fire District hosting open houses to discuss future of services
The North Summit Fire District is hosting open houses this week in Coalville to discuss the future of its finances, operations, and facilities. The district is growing, just like the area around Coalville that it serves. The Park City Fire District took over its emergency services for several months earlier...
Park City Community Foundation awards $400,000 in grants to local organizations
Everyone knows the year has 4 seasons. And anyone who has lived in the mountains long enough is also familiar with mud season, 3rd winter, the spring of deception, and more. In Park City, fall could also be called “grant season.” This week, the Park City Community Foundation continued its 15-year tradition of awarding Community Fund grants to local nonprofits. In all, 57 organizations received a total of $400,000 in Community Fund awards. That included $100,000 donated by Deer Valley Resorts, which also hosted the grant reception on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local leaders strive to fund units to house Salt Lake City's homeless
Salt Lake City officials say they’re trying to get more funding to help curb the problem of homelessness.
Summit County Council approves data analyst position for assessor’s office
The Summit County Council met Wednesday and heard from a state official about the property tax process in Utah. Josh Nielsen is the director of property tax for the Utah State Tax Commission. He told the Summit County Council Wednesday that the county’s assessment passed its state audit, but more work has to be done.
Park City School Board race takes partisan turn
Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
Park City Planning Commission to get first look at Doubletree Hotel redevelopment
The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue wants to redevelop the site and build over 250 long-term rental apartments and condos. The Park City Planning Commission will get its first look at the project Wednesday. The 182-room hotel anchors the gateway intersection of SR-224 and Kearns Boulevard. It’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kcpw.org
Raid in polygamous town, Salt Lake Bees’ future and a controversial lawman
Girls are removed from a new offshoot of the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after a federal raid. Critics decry the planned appearance of a controversial former sheriff at a Utah law enforcement conference. And time will tell if Salt Lake City’s Ballpark neighborhood will lose its baseball field.
Summit County Council to host ‘Property Tax 101’ presentation
The Summit County Council will offer information to the public this week about how the property tax process works and move a little closer to sending tax bills. According to Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young, there are some public misconceptions about how the county assesses properties. At Wednesday’s county council meeting, Utah Tax Commission Property Tax Division Assistant Director Joshua Nielsen will explain how it works.
KSLTV
Sunset City residents asked to flush their water due to over-fluoridation
SUNSET, Utah — Sunset officials warn residents to run their water for several minutes before use due to chemical imbalance. Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality said the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District – Central uncovered an equipment malfunction with the fluoride feed station, which injects fluoride into Sunset City water, on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m.
ksl.com
What's next for the proposed tiny home village on Salt Lake City's west side?
SALT LAKE CITY — The proposed tiny home village to house Salt Lake City's chronically homeless is nearing its final steps — but the Salt Lake City Council isn't quite ready to roll out the welcome mat. As Salt Lake City continues to struggle with homelessness, the proposed...
Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City opposes gondola project
The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City is urging its members to oppose a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon, arguing that the proposed project would harm the environment
Wasatch County Council to budget millions in stimulus spending
The Wasatch County Council is considering how to spend millions in grant money and also hearing taxpayers’ property assessment appeals this week. The Wasatch County Council will vote during its Wednesday meeting on how to spend federal money it’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, called ARPA. That’s a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.
Heber City Council to consider supporting RAP Tax ballot measure
The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November. The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.
Heber Valley nears end of watering season
September 15 was once the potential cutoff date for watering lawns in the Heber Valley, but as the day approaches, officials say it’s not ending just yet. As summer draws to a close, so does the lawn-watering season. Water officials say to expect sprinklers to run dry sometime this month or next.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0