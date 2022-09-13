ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County taxpayers have until Thursday to dispute their property valuations for 2022

Thursday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for Summit County property owners to file an appeal with the Board of Equalization if they disagree with this year’s property valuations. Property taxes pay for public services, with the majority of taxes going to pay for education. The remaining dollars get split among municipalities, the county and special service districts.
Height the main concern for Park City Planning Commission in Yarrow redevelopment

The owner of the Doubletree Hotel on Park Avenue, often called the Yarrow, wants to tear it down and build over 250 apartments and condos. The new housing would be split into two buildings. One would consist of 100 condos, and would allow for nightly rentals. The other, which wouldn’t allow short-term rentals, would contain 147 affordable and 26 market-rate units.
Park City Community Foundation awards $400,000 in grants to local organizations

Everyone knows the year has 4 seasons. And anyone who has lived in the mountains long enough is also familiar with mud season, 3rd winter, the spring of deception, and more. In Park City, fall could also be called “grant season.” This week, the Park City Community Foundation continued its 15-year tradition of awarding Community Fund grants to local nonprofits. In all, 57 organizations received a total of $400,000 in Community Fund awards. That included $100,000 donated by Deer Valley Resorts, which also hosted the grant reception on Wednesday.
PARK CITY, UT
Park City School Board race takes partisan turn

Many voters decide how to cast their ballots based on candidates’ political parties. But some elected offices aren’t partisan - like local school boards. This year, however, the race for the Park City School District 4 seat, representing Jeremy Ranch, has featured several partisan elements. Candidate Meredith Reed,...
PARK CITY, UT
Summit County Council to host ‘Property Tax 101’ presentation

The Summit County Council will offer information to the public this week about how the property tax process works and move a little closer to sending tax bills. According to Summit County Interim Manager Janna Young, there are some public misconceptions about how the county assesses properties. At Wednesday’s county council meeting, Utah Tax Commission Property Tax Division Assistant Director Joshua Nielsen will explain how it works.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Sunset City residents asked to flush their water due to over-fluoridation

SUNSET, Utah — Sunset officials warn residents to run their water for several minutes before use due to chemical imbalance. Officials with the Department of Environmental Quality said the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District – Central uncovered an equipment malfunction with the fluoride feed station, which injects fluoride into Sunset City water, on Wednesday at approximately 10 a.m.
SUNSET, UT
Wasatch County Council to budget millions in stimulus spending

The Wasatch County Council is considering how to spend millions in grant money and also hearing taxpayers’ property assessment appeals this week. The Wasatch County Council will vote during its Wednesday meeting on how to spend federal money it’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, called ARPA. That’s a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
Heber City Council to consider supporting RAP Tax ballot measure

The Heber City Council could choose on Tuesday to approve a $7,500 donation to the Wasatch County Arts Council to support the RAP Tax ballot measure this November. The funds would be used to hire Salt Lake City-based Election Hive, a campaign consulting firm that will aim to raise awareness about the ballot measure.
HEBER CITY, UT
Heber Valley nears end of watering season

September 15 was once the potential cutoff date for watering lawns in the Heber Valley, but as the day approaches, officials say it’s not ending just yet. As summer draws to a close, so does the lawn-watering season. Water officials say to expect sprinklers to run dry sometime this month or next.
HEBER CITY, UT
Park City, UT
