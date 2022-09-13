Everyone knows the year has 4 seasons. And anyone who has lived in the mountains long enough is also familiar with mud season, 3rd winter, the spring of deception, and more. In Park City, fall could also be called “grant season.” This week, the Park City Community Foundation continued its 15-year tradition of awarding Community Fund grants to local nonprofits. In all, 57 organizations received a total of $400,000 in Community Fund awards. That included $100,000 donated by Deer Valley Resorts, which also hosted the grant reception on Wednesday.

