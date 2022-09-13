ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL Coach Mike Martz just trashed Justin Fields and QB Trey Lance saying you cannot get worst

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched

Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take

Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision

It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?

The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees’ net worth

When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy