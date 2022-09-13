Former NFL Coach Mike Martz just trashed Justin Fields and QB Trey Lance saying you cannot get worst

Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News
Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
Shannon Sharpe: '(Brett Favre's) been a sleazeball. He's been shady for a very, very long time'
On Tuesday, a bombshell report from Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant, seemingly showing the duo collaborating on a welfare scheme. While legal experts and analysts will investigate Favre's alleged involvement in the scheme...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Shannon Sharpe Has Harsh Message For Brett Favre After Troubling News
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre found himself in some hot water on Tuesday. An investigative report by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain welfare funds in order to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi. The news outlet exposed...
Gisele reportedly gave Tom Brady an ultimatum 'if he wants to stay married'
A new report by PEOPLE has shed additional light on the apparently rocky situation between the seven-time Super Bowl winner and his supermodel bride.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Make Living Arrangements Decision
It's no secret that world-famous couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are going through a rough patch. According to recent reports from CNN Entertainment, the superstar quarterback and Brazilian supermodel have decided to continue “living separately." The couple, who were married in 2009, are reportedly having "marital issues"...
Will Cowboys pull off trade for notable quarterback?
The Dallas Cowboys need to add a quarterback to their depth chart in the wake of Dak Prescott’s injury, but it doesn’t seem like they will be swinging for the fences. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and shared some interesting revelations. First, he said that after Prescott’s surgery, they now feel the quarterback might only miss 3-4 weeks rather than 6-8 weeks. Dallas doesn’t even have plans to place Prescott on injured reserve because they don’t want the quarterback to be forced to miss four games.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
Even Adrian Peterson wants to sign with the Bills (video)
Things didn’t go according to plan for Adrian Peterson in his boxing exhibition. That still doesn’t mean football is over for him. Peterson, 37, might still have something in that tank. If he does, he clearly hopes that chance to win a Super Bowl comes with the Buffalo Bills.
Do Pete Carroll, Seahawks have beef with Russell Wilson?
The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 17-16 victory against their former quarterback Russell Wilson and his Denver Broncos on Monday night. Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll were together in Seattle for 10 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl in 2014. They traded Wilson to Denver in March and a back-and-forth ensued on who actually wanted the divorce: Wilson or the Seahawks organization as a whole?
