ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

CHP identifies teen killed in suspected DUI crash in Lamont

By Luis Garcia
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QMPQp_0huA1tCr00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol’s office has identified the teen killed in the Saturday off-roading accident in Lamont.

Upon arrival, officials found Leslie Ochoa, 17, of Lamont. Ochoa was transported to Kern Medical where she died from her injuries, according to the county coroner’s office.

Deputies responded to a call of an off-road vehicle, ‘Polaris RZR,’ involving four teenagers that crashed into a canal on Panama Road, east of Habecker Road in Lamont, CHP said.

Officers believe the driver of the off-roading vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was driving at an unsafe speed and crashed into a concrete culvert–an underground tunnel used for drainage or carrying a stream.

The driver and two female passengers, 17 and 14, sustained major injuries, according to CHP. A third passenger, a 13-year-old girl, sustained moderate injuries. All involved are from Lamont and were treated at the same hospital.

The driver was arrested.

Officers said alcohol does appear to be a factor with the accident and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is holding a DUI and license checkpoint in an unincorporated area on Saturday, according to officials. Officers said the checkpoint is scheduled from Saturday, Sept. 17 between 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 a.m. During the checkpoint deputies will be looking signs of alcohol and drug impairment […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Lamont, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lamont, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Accidents
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Man Hurt in Pedestrian Accident on Brundage Lane [Bakersfield, CA]

Pedestrian Hospitalized after Collision near P Street. The incident occurred around 9:43 p.m. near P Street, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the investigators, a black vehicle hit the man outside the crosswalk and fled the scene. An SUV driver also hit the man but remained at the scene to...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man snatches box truck full of boots in SLO County, arrested

CHP officers arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of stealing a box truck loaded with $50,000 in Western-style boots while it was parked in San Luis Obispo County. On Aug. 31, a caller reported the truck had been stolen. During an extensive investigation, officers identified the operator of a Kern County chop shop as the likely thief.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Antelope Valley [Lancaster, CA]

Traffic Collision near South Avenue J Left One Fatality. Officers responded to the fatal collision around 4:48 a.m. at the Antelope Valley 14 Freeway and South Avenue J. According to the California Highway Patrol, police located the victim lying on the roadway, however, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Chp#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man pleads no contest to hitting woman with hammer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man pleaded no contest Friday to hitting a woman in the back of the head with a hammer after she refused to give him a cigarette. Christopher Soto, 29, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for the dismissal of charges of assault with a deadly weapon […]
MOJAVE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Driver Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Avenue K [Lancaster, CA]

One Hospitalized after Two-Vehicle Collision near North 12th Street West. The accident happened around 9:00 a.m. near North 12th Street West, per Lancaster authorities. According to reports, officials responded to a report of a truck and car that collided under unknown circumstances. Responding emergency crews extricated the trapped driver from...
LANCASTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KGET

Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for arson of a vehicle in east Bakersfield. The suspect was first seen leaving the ampm Gas Station located at 1819 East Brundage Lane on Thursday around 7:20 p.m., officials said. Officials said the suspect walked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman sentenced to probation in crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who pleaded no contest to causing a head-on collision that killed a mother and daughter was sentenced Thursday to probation. Jiovanni Marina Ferguson accepted a plea agreement in July after a jury failed to reach verdicts on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter and the judge declared a mistrial. She […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Accident on Santa Fe Way [Shafter, CA]

Pedestrian Crash near Cherry Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. at Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue, involving a vehicle and one person. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Man gets 69 years to life for murder, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020 in south Bakersfield. Anthony Daniel was sentenced Thursday for killing Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. A witness reported Daniel fired after Arechiga gave up his belongings, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD releases officer-involved shooting, tasing footage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a video of an officer-involved shooting that happened on Aug. 15 on Aquamarine Peak Way. An officer opened fire at a suspect but did not strike him, according to BPD. The video contains footage from a home security camera and the officer’s body camera. In the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy