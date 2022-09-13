ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garner, NC

102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use

By Joe Fisher, WRAL reporter
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandhillssentinel.com

West End woman facing charges after drug investigation

A 44-year-old West End woman is facing several drug charges after being arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. In a news statement, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sharitta Wilson was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
WEST END, NC
WRAL News

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Garner, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Garner, NC
cbs17

Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
DUNN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Guns#License Plates#Illegal Drugs#Alpr
sandhillssentinel.com

Sheriff announces arrest after search in Spies

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in the Spies area. On Sept.12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a residence in the 100 block of Cody Lane. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL News

Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Warsaw police seize gun, drugs from juvenile

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Police seized drugs and a handgun from a 15-year-old juvenile Tuesday following reports of someone brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Yancey Street. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male who matched the description given in the report, according to the […]
WARSAW, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Man arrested after found passed out behind the wheel

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found passed out in his car in Vass. “On September 13, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 4500 block of Lobelia Road in Vass,” said Fields in a news advisory. “After receiving the call, Deputies located the vehicle and found the driver passed out behind the wheel. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia. Heroin is a schedule I-controlled substance under the North Carolina controlled substance act.”
VASS, NC
WXII 12

Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham identified

GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
GRAHAM, NC
FOX8 News

3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
65K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy