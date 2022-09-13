102 alerts, 56 recovered cars and 50 arrests: License plate cameras have helped Garner police solve crimes in first six months of use

Read full article on original website
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Triangle Town Center parking lot shooting
A 21-year-old man was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a shooting at Triangle Town Center that left another 21-year-old dead.
sandhillssentinel.com
West End woman facing charges after drug investigation
A 44-year-old West End woman is facing several drug charges after being arrested by the Moore County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. In a news statement, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Sharitta Wilson was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
cbs17
Camera system helps Halifax County deputies track down stolen U-Haul from Wake County
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN)–The Halifax County Sheriff's Office is using new technology to help make arrests. "So, when you think about what's a useful investigative lead that they can actually have, it's that license plate," stated Holly Beilin. Beilin is a spokesperson with Flock Safety,...
Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run in Raleigh, search for gray Honda Accord
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist died after suffering traumatic injuries Friday in a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for a gray Honda Accord with heavy front-end damage. According to officials, the Honda left the scene after hitting the motorcyclist around 1:30 a.m. on Rock Quarry Road near Interlock Drive.
cbs17
Fugitive wanted for murder in Michigan arrested in Fayetteville motel room with meth, crack, .357 Magnum, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan has been arrested in a Fayetteville motel with methamphetamine, crack cocaine and a gun, police say. The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Ricky Lorenzo Bridgeman, 36, was arrested Wednesday at the Motel 6 on Bragg Boulevard. He...
Police say no charges will be filed against Amazon driver who hit Holly Springs 7-year-old boy
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — The Holly Springs Police Department said no charges would be filed against an Amazon driver who hit a child Tuesday while he was walking home from school. The 7-year-old boy was walking home with his father at the time. As of Thursday, the boy was...
2 kids kidnapped by masked men while parents pumped gas in NC, sheriff's office says
Two kids were kidnapped while in the backseat of a car by two masked men while their parents pumped gas Tuesday night in Raeford, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday evening.
cbs17
Man arrested for shooting, attempted murder in Dunn, police say
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — City of Dunn police say they have arrested a man who was wanted for attempted first-degree murder. Officers say Sarell Cordaro McArthur had outstanding warrants for a shooting that happened Tuesday at the D&H Mart on North Clinton Ave. McArthur had been last seen driving...
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrest after search in Spies
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrest of one individual following a search in the Spies area. On Sept.12, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff's Office assisted Moore County Probation/Parole with a search of a residence in the 100 block of Cody Lane. As a result of the search, deputies seized methamphetamine, marijuana, items of drug paraphernalia, and items of marijuana paraphernalia.
Man dies after being shot ‘unintentionally’ at Triangle Town Center, Raleigh police say
Police say the victim was in a car with the suspect in the North Raleigh mall when he was shot.
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report.
ATF officials warn NC gun owners to lookout for stolen ammo
ATF officials are warning gun owners in North Carolina to be on the lookout for stolen ammo that was taken from shipping containers in Raleigh, Durham and Wilmington.
Man arrested after Raleigh police said he unintentionally shot and killed another man outside Triangle Town Center Mall
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police officers arrested the man suspected of unintentionally shooting and killing another man Friday in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue. Barri Rogers, 21, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Ahmad Nasir Dimetrius Johnson. Johnson, 21, died at the hospital,...
Motorcyclist has broken bones after hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized with traumatic injuries Friday after a hit-and-run on Rock Quarry Road. The crash was reported before 2:30 a.m. at Rock Quarry Road and Interlock Drive. The State Highway Patrol told WRAL News they are searching for the car that hit the motorcyclist,...
Warsaw police seize gun, drugs from juvenile
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — Police seized drugs and a handgun from a 15-year-old juvenile Tuesday following reports of someone brandishing a firearm at an apartment complex at the 500 block of Yancey Street. When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found a male who matched the description given in the report, according to the […]
sandhillssentinel.com
Man arrested after found passed out behind the wheel
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a man was arrested on Tuesday after he was found passed out in his car in Vass. "On September 13, 2022, the Moore County Sheriff's Office received a call in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 4500 block of Lobelia Road in Vass," said Fields in a news advisory. "After receiving the call, Deputies located the vehicle and found the driver passed out behind the wheel. During the investigation, the driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of heroin and items of drug paraphernalia. Heroin is a schedule I-controlled substance under the North Carolina controlled substance act."
WXII 12
Infant, 2 adults killed in fiery car crash in Graham identified
GRAHAM, N.C. — An infant and two adults were killed Wednesday night in a fiery car crash in Graham. The Graham Police Department said the crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m. on West Moore Street between the driver of a Ford F-150 and a Chevrolet HHR. Police said one...
3 dead, including 7-week-old, in Graham head-on collision
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are dead after a crash in Graham, including one infant. According to the Graham Police Department, two vehicles crashed on W. Moore Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. A Ford pickup and a Chevrolet HHR collided after one of the vehicles went left of center. The Chevrolet caught fire. […]
cbs17
2 found with stolen U-Haul, drugs in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies say they have arrested two men in Halifax County after they were found with drugs and a stolen U-Haul out of Wake County. Deputies say a camera system operated by the Roanoke Rapids Police Department notified them about a stolen vehicle in Roanoke Rapids Thursday.
Kidnapping of 2 children at Raeford gas station prompts search for 2 men
RAEFORD, N.C. — Two men are on the run after stealing a car with two children inside at a Raeford gas station, the Hoke County Sheriff's Office said. On Tuesday at 11 p.m., authorities said that two men wearing ski masks were at a Lucky Stop gas station off Highway 401 at Rockfish Road in Raeford.
