KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Ornate Box Turtle!
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin. Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park. Town of Waterproof holds groundbreaking ceremony for Phase I of new family park. MPD/DA teaming up to create special traffic enforcement detail. Updated: 13 hours ago. The District Attorney’s...
KNOE TV8
NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician collaborator
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Psychiatric nurse practitioners in northeast Louisiana are unable to treat patients after a Monroe psychiatrist passed away this week, which leaves hundreds of patients in the area seeking a new provider. In Louisiana, the law requires nurse practitioners to have a collaborating physician to practice medicine....
KNOE TV8
Louisiana CVS pharmacies roll out time-delayed safes to fight crime, opioid abuse
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 100 Louisiana pharmacies received new time-delayed safes amid a rise in reported robberies. CVS Health and Attorney General Jeff Landry announced in a news conference Tuesday, Sep. 13., that 213 CVS pharmacy locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas received the new technology to help prevent future crime.
KNOE TV8
Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services resigns
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has resigned. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Cindy Gillespie will resign from the position that she has maintained since 2016. “Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management...
KNOE TV8
Gov. Hutchinson announces opposition to federal Title IX changes regarding transgender inclusion
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson made his position on transgender inclusion clear at a Thursday news conference. On Sept. 15, Hutchinson said the changes to Title IX currently proposed by the Biden administration to include transgender inclusion were “unacceptable”, according to content partner KARK.
