Louisiana State

KNOE TV8




NELA mental health patients without care, psych nurses seek physician collaborator

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Psychiatric nurse practitioners in northeast Louisiana are unable to treat patients after a Monroe psychiatrist passed away this week, which leaves hundreds of patients in the area seeking a new provider. In Louisiana, the law requires nurse practitioners to have a collaborating physician to practice medicine....



Louisiana CVS pharmacies roll out time-delayed safes to fight crime, opioid abuse

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 100 Louisiana pharmacies received new time-delayed safes amid a rise in reported robberies. CVS Health and Attorney General Jeff Landry announced in a news conference Tuesday, Sep. 13., that 213 CVS pharmacy locations across Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas received the new technology to help prevent future crime.



Secretary of Arkansas Department of Human Services resigns

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Human Services has resigned. On Thursday, Sept. 15, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Cindy Gillespie will resign from the position that she has maintained since 2016. “Cindy Gillespie has given the state of Arkansas her experience, management...

