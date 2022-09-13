Read full article on original website
cn2.com
York County Habitat Receives $80,000 Grant to Help Build & Repair Homes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Habitat for Humanity of York County released this week it has been rewarded a grant of $80,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate income families build and improve their homes across the United States.
Comments / 0