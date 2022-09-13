Caltrans and CHP issue tickets during “Maximum Enforcement” in construction zone along I-80

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans will be holding a “Maximum Enforcement” period along an 18-mile stretch of I-80 between Fairfield and Vacaville from Monday, Sept. 12 to Friday, Sept 16.

Since the “Maximum Enforcement Period” started on Monday, the CHP has issued 39 tickets for drivers going over the speed limit in the area, Caltrans told FOX40 News.

This is a combined effort between the two agencies who are working together to reduce the number of vehicles speeding in construction zones.

According to a news release from Caltrans, the “Maximum Enforcement Period” will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the weekday commute hours between Red Top Road to Leisure Town.

Currently, Caltrans has two construction projects along I-80, “I-80 Managed Lanes and the I-80/I680/SR-12 Interchange Project which requires 24/7 speed reduction in the construction work zone from 65 mph to 55 mph.”

