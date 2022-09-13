ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Glendale Police searching for witness in alleged sexual assault of teen

By Daniella De Robbio
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19O2Hp_0huA0VBK00

GLENDALE, Calif. (KNX) – Officers in Glendale are searching for two witnesses in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a teenage boy.

The incident occurred Aug. 31 in a donut shop located in the 600 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard. Police said a mom and her two sons were grabbing breakfast when Farid Lalezarzadeh, 36, “pinched the victim in the buttocks.”

@knxnews Officers in Glendale are searching for two witnesses in connection to an incident involving a teenage boy. The incident occurred Aug. 31 in a donut shop located in the 600 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard. Police said they’re looking for the two males that stepped in as “their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect.” Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department by calling (818) 548-4911. #glendale #glendalecalifornia #california #losangelescounty #localnews #knxnews #audacy #suspect #sanfernandovalley ♬ Creepy and simple horror background music(1070744) - howlingindicator

Lalezarzadeh was arrested Sept. 6, and released on $100,000 bond, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Farid Lalezarzadeh Photo credit Glendale Police Department

Police said they’re looking for the two males that stepped in as “their witness statements are crucial to the successful prosecution of the suspect.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Glendale Police Department by calling (818) 548-4911.

