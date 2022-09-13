ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair, FL

Annika Sorenstam to host Belleair’s Pelican LPGA tournament

By Times Staff Writer
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0htOy8_0huA0NMk00
Annika Sorenstam waves to the crowd on the fifth green during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open at the Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C., on June 3. [ STEVE HELBER | AP ]

The LPGA Tour and the Pelican Women’s Championship announced that World Golf Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam, one of the most decorated golfers in history, become the host of the event starting next year at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair.

In November 2023, Tampa Bay’s signature LPGA Tour event will be called The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. It will be the penultimate event of the LPGA season.

“It is an incredible honor to host one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour schedule at Pelican Golf Club, a world-class facility,” said Sorenstam, 51, who retired in 2008.

The overall purse increase for the 2023 event, along with additional tournament details, will be announced during this year’s Pelican Women’s Championship, Nov. 10-13 at Pelican Golf Club.

Pelican Golf Club has hosted The Pelican Women’s Championship since 2020. The 2022 tournament will feature a 120-player field and a $2 million purse. It will be the final full-field event of the season.

More information is available at PelicanLPGA.com, @PelicanLPGA on Twitter, @PelicanLPGA on Instagram and Pelican Women’s Championship on Facebook.

Comments / 0

