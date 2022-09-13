ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
Daily Mail

Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal

President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
The Independent

GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes

Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election.His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more than $4.5m from Republican campaigns, has conceded to Mr Bolduc, and the Associated Press announced Mr Bolduc’s victory on 14 September.Mr Bolduc will face incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.The far-right candidate has amplified baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud, among a field...
POLITICO

Trump-aligned Republican wins New Hampshire Senate primary

The last party primaries of 2022 are wrapping up as the season began six months ago: with a close, expensive GOP brawl over a key seat in the evenly split Senate. And Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has eagerly adopted Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, came away with the nomination despite millions of dollars that flowed into the race late. The funds came from a GOP super PAC backing state Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, who was seen as a weaker general election candidate against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. A major Democratic super PAC also jumped into the race to attack Morse.
