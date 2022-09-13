Read full article on original website
Biden unsettles Marine Band members by campaigning for Democrats at official event where they played
EXCLUSIVE: President Biden unsettled members of the U.S. Marine Band when he campaigned for Democrats at an official White House event where they played, a source familiar with the inner workings of the band told Fox News Digital. On Tuesday, Biden visited the Keystone State with the Marine Band in...
MSNBC
Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world
As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Latest Poll: Trump vs Biden 2.0 in PA, Biden’s Home State
Emerson College has conducted a new poll in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Among their questions, between Biden and Trump, which would win PA today? Here’s what they found.
‘You have to run’: Romney urged Biden to take down Trump, book says
On the night of the 2018 midterm elections, as a wave of anti-Trump sentiment swept Democrats to take control of the House, top Republican Mitt Romney urged Joe Biden to run for president. “You have to run,” said Romney, the Republican presidential nominee Biden and Barack Obama defeated in 2012,...
Republican governor says he knows why Biden keeps blasting MAGA Republicans with 'angry rhetoric'
MANCHESTER, N.H. – EXCLUSIVE — GOP Gov. Larry Hogan argues that President Biden’s repeated jabs the past week targeting "MAGA Republicans" who have embraced "semi-fascism" is "pretty divisive, angry rhetoric." Hogan, in an exclusive national interview with Fox News during a brief stop in the battleground state...
Democrats meddle in another key GOP primary, but this time Republican PAC spends big to offset their effort
Democrats are once again interfering in a GOP primary election, meddling in New Hampshire's Senate race to boost the candidate they view as easier to beat in the general election, but this time a Republican group is spending on the airwaves to offset the Democrats' gamble. According to reports, the...
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Joe and Jill fly back to Wilmington on Air Force One for just ONE HOUR to vote in Delaware's Democratic Primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden made an unannounced trip back to Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday night to vote in the state's Democratic primary - where the only contested race involves a convicted criminal. The Bidens showed up holding hands to the The Tatnall School to cast their ballots. The president...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Donald Trump humiliated J.D. Vance for fun
Donald Trump needs you to know that Republican candidates don't just like him, they love him. And they need him. Badly.
Ted Cruz says 'zero chance' Biden runs in 2024, gives GOP 60% chance to flip Senate in midterms
FIRST ON FOX: Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas did not hold back when talking midterms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) raid on former President Trump, and President Biden’s future political prospects in a Tuesday phone interview. Cruz hopped on the phone with Fox News Digital for...
Fox News Power Rankings: GOP House majority shrinks as Democrats score key victories
Republicans are expected to win the House this November but on a slimmer margin than previously forecast, while neither party can yet claim a majority in the Senate. In this edition of the Fox News Power Rankings, the GOP suffers a net loss of six seats in the House as polling improves for the Democrats, plus shifts in almost a dozen Senate and governor's races.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Joe Biden's Approval Soars Ahead of Prime Time Speech on Midterms
A majority of Americans still disapprove of the job Biden's doing but that number has declined sharply in recent weeks.
11 Senate races will determine whether Democrats or Republicans control the chamber after midterm elections
With just under nine weeks to go until November’s midterm elections, the top non-partisan political handicappers point to a toss-up between the Democrats and Republicans in the battle for the Senate majority. The Senate is currently split 50/50 between the two major parties, but the Democrats control the majority...
GOP candidate who backed Trump’s election lies wins Senate primary in New Hampshire after chief opponent concedes
Don Bolduc, a retired US Army general and a proponent of the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, has won New Hampshire’s Republican primary election.His chief opponent, state Senate president Chuck Morse, who was endorsed by Governor Chris Sununu and backed by more than $4.5m from Republican campaigns, has conceded to Mr Bolduc, and the Associated Press announced Mr Bolduc’s victory on 14 September.Mr Bolduc will face incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan in November’s general election.The far-right candidate has amplified baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was marred by fraud, among a field...
Trump-aligned Republican wins New Hampshire Senate primary
The last party primaries of 2022 are wrapping up as the season began six months ago: with a close, expensive GOP brawl over a key seat in the evenly split Senate. And Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has eagerly adopted Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, came away with the nomination despite millions of dollars that flowed into the race late. The funds came from a GOP super PAC backing state Senate President Chuck Morse over Bolduc, who was seen as a weaker general election candidate against Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. A major Democratic super PAC also jumped into the race to attack Morse.
4.5% of state legislative incumbents who filed for re-election have lost in primaries
With the conclusion of this year’s primary election cycle, 216 state legislative incumbents—63 Democrats and 153 Republicans—lost to primary challengers, representing 4.5% of incumbents running for re-election. These totals include data from the final three state legislative primaries held on Sept. 13 in Delaware, New Hampshire, and...
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021.
CNN
