LONG BEACH, Calif. — Using her savings, Sheila Grantham started a program called Adventures to Dreams, an outdoor garden and safe learning space where kids can practice art and science with sun on their faces and fresh air in their lungs. "I used my own funds because I believed what I was doing was good for the kids and a positive for youth today. Kids need to learn outside. It's more exciting. It's more beneficial, and I think they take in more, so I did. I used my own money for almost three years."

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO