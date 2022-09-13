Read full article on original website
LADWP's new Level Pay system will give customers the same bill every month
LOS ANGELES — Customers of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, who fear their electricity bills from this month’s heat wave, will have a new option to pay them. Starting Monday, LADWP is launching a new Level Pay system available to all customers that takes a year’s worth of utility bills and spreads them out evenly over a 12-month period.
Half of 91 Freeway in Corona slated for weekend-long closure
CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to be shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work — starting Friday evening — and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance, or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
The SoCal 5: Best old-school diners for dessert
A South Pasadena landmark since 1915, Fair Oaks Pharmacy is a well-known attraction along the famous Route 66. Visiting this old-fashioned soda fountain and ice cream parlor is like stepping back in time. It even contains a functioning pharmacy and a gift shop packed with 50s memorabilia. Local Ice. 6333...
Solis defends Kuehl in face of corruption probe; sheriff defends investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Thursday came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff's department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to "defame, harass and discredit" an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
Traditional Danish pastries and princess cakes from Culver City bakery
CULVER CITY, Calif. — A local baker from Denmark opened Copenhagen Pastry 11 years ago to introduce Americans to the traditional Danish pastry. The bakery serves freshly made Danishes and cakes with the finest ingredients. Copenhagen Pastry is at 11113 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232.
Boyle Heights street to be renamed in honor of singer Vicente Fernández
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A street east of Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights will be renamed Friday after Mexican musician Vicente “Chente” Fernández, who sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and won three Grammy Awards and nine Latin Grammys. “The legacy of Vicente Fernández continues...
Compton firefighters say they're fed up with rundown facilities, outdated equipment
COMPTON, Calif. — Putting out fires is second nature for Compton City firefighter Daniel Salazar. He’s been doing it for over 16 years, but lately, he’s been focusing on something different — organizing a union rally, handing out flyers and reaching out to city council members.
LA Council committee recommends ending COVID eviction moratorium in February
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — In a contentious meeting Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council's Housing Committee voted to recommend ending pandemic-era eviction protections in February but did not approve recommendations made by the Los Angeles Housing Department. What You Need To Know. The committee voted 3-1, with Councilman Marqueece...
LA Strike Force Team targets pandemic relief fraud
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday announced the establishment of a strike force team in Los Angeles created to fight and prevent coronavirus-related fraud. The Los Angeles strike force team — a joint effort with authorities in Sacramento — is comprised of federal prosecutors and...
A Long Beach teacher used her savings to build a teaching garden
LONG BEACH, Calif. — Using her savings, Sheila Grantham started a program called Adventures to Dreams, an outdoor garden and safe learning space where kids can practice art and science with sun on their faces and fresh air in their lungs. "I used my own funds because I believed what I was doing was good for the kids and a positive for youth today. Kids need to learn outside. It's more exciting. It's more beneficial, and I think they take in more, so I did. I used my own money for almost three years."
2 arrested in connection with theft of guns in burglary at Rep. Karen Bass' home
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Two men were arrested in connection with the theft of two firearms from the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles, police announced Wednesday. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were located in a suspect vehicle...
Councilman Cedillo criticized over handling of eviction moratorium discussion
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public during Friday’s council meeting over how he conducted Wednesday’s Housing Committee meeting, during which the committee took up recommendations to end the COVID-19 eviction moratorium in Los Angeles. Several members from...
Disney unveils Disneyland Toontown revamp
ANAHEIM, Calif. — When Mickey's Toontown reopens sometime early next year, visitors will see a newly reimagined area of Disneyland. The moment visitors walk underneath the Disneyland train trestle that separates Fantasyland from Toontown, they'll first encounter CenTOONial Park. There, they'll see a large manicured grassy area and, in...
Trial set for man charged in rapper Pop Smoke’s killing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An Oct. 13 trial date was set Friday for a man who is among four people charged with murder in the killing of rapper Pop Smoke during a 2020 robbery at a Hollywood Hills home. Corey Walker, now 21, is charged in the Feb. 19,...
Man charged in Dave Chappelle attack to stand trial in roommate’s stabbing
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl in May was ordered Friday to stand trial on an attempted murder charge in a separate case for allegedly stabbing his roommate at a transitional housing apartment last December. Superior Court...
Harvey Weinstein wants to see private dentist while awaiting trial
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former film producer Harvey Weinstein asked a judge Wednesday to allow him to see a private dentist to deal with dental problems that are causing him pain as he awaits trial on sex-related charges involving five women. "I am in pain," the 70-year-old defendant told...
Woman who directed sucker punch at youth sports game granted diversion
SANTA ANA (CNS) — The mother of a teenage girl who sucker-punched an opposing player in the head during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove — an attack she directed, and that went viral via cellphone video — was allowed Wednesday to be placed in a new program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
