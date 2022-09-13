Read full article on original website
Dry weekend, but monsoon moisture returns next week
A dry and warm weekend in store for all of New Mexico. The monsoon isn’t over yet thankfully, with another surge of moisture into the state next week. Drier weather continues to move into New Mexico Friday. The drier air will allow for cooler temperatures in the morning, but warmer temperatures in the afternoon. It will also get a little breezy in the afternoons this weekend across the state. High temperatures will peak by Sunday and Monday with temperatures well-above average for the middle-to-end of September.
Mostly dry and hot weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and clear across the state. There may be a couple of spotty sprinkles in southwest Colorado through the mid-late morning. Then, skies will stay dry and partly cloudy in the Four Corners for the afternoon and evening. New Mexico will be mostly sunny and dry all day. Temperatures […]
Drier Air Invades New Mexico Starting Today, Warming Temperatures into the Weekend
The rich monsoon moisture that brought numerous storms across the state Tuesday and Wednesday has started to retreat as dry air moves in from the West. The drier air is being ushered into the state by strong westerly winds as the jet stream dips south into the weekend. Today there...
Drier and warmer weather to end the week
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool across the state. Eastern New Mexico is seeing more cloud cover and a couple of sprinkles, that are quickly ending. Today will be drier and slightly warmer across the state. A few isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening in the northeast highlands and […]
agjournalonline.com
Hardship follows government burn for northern New Mexico town
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames.
NMDOT grants $34.4M for New Mexico trail projects
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is doling out millions to fix up trails. 22 communities across the state will get more than $34M in federal funding for transportation and recreational trail projects. Bernalillo County will get $3.2M to build the Dolores Huerta pedestrian bridge over the Rio Grande near Bridge Blvd. […]
Widespread, heavy rain chances return Tuesday
Remnants of a tropical storm will cross New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible across parts of the state. Tropical moisture starting streaming into New Mexico Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms across western and central parts of the state....
Hurricane to bring threat of flooding to large portion of Colorado
Weather in Colorado could get a bit wild on Tuesday, with thunderstorms a cause for caution amid dangerous fire conditions around much of the state. Meanwhile, according to Colorado Flood Threat, moisture from Hurricane Kay is expected to arrive in western Colorado throughout the day, increasing flood risk in the region, particularly in burn scar areas.
New Mexico quietly closes its COVID isolation shelters
POJOAQUE PUEBLO — Since April 2020, the Buffalo Thunder Isolation & Quarantine Shelter housed 1,646 Native Americans and non-Native people from 44 different tribes and three different countries, including people from two First Nations in Canada and a woman from Puerto Rico who caught COVID-19 while she was visiting her daughter in nearby Santa Fe.
What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles. Officials with the Cibola National Forest say Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine trees appear brown as the larvae of the tussock moth feeds on the previous year's needles. The caterpillars are native defoliators. Officials say the concern is that defoliation weakens the trees, making them vulnerable to subsequent attacks by bark beetles that may kill the tree tops or even entire trees. Officials also warned that touching the caterpillars could lead to skin reactions.
KRQE Newsfeed: Remembering teenage son, Looking for homeless solutions, Storms and showers, Ramp open, Duck races
Wednesday’s Top Stories Project 1891: Case study on how not to spend public money Alamogordo man sells Atari games, uses proceeds for special city projects Serial shoplifter gets sentenced after plea deal UNM football honoring historic teams Albuquerque hotel prices skyrocket for Balloon Fiesta KRQE En Español: Martes 13 de Septiembre 2022 Albuquerque neighborhood on […]
PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
New Mexico officials grapple with how to make do with less Colorado River water
Colorado River tributaries in New Mexico bring water to the alfalfa fields in the Four Corners and the forested hills of the Gila wilderness in the southwestern part of the state. But Colorado River and reservoir management was designed during a much wetter period. And now, water officials are grappling...
More than 7,000 New Mexicans have received omicron COVID booster
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is ramping up efforts to doll out omicron-related COVID-19 booster shots recently authorized by federal health officials. Unlike the initial rollout of COVID vaccination, the state says this time it has ample supply available. NMDOH says it has received 35,000 doses of the new omicron-based COVID […]
Metal beam narrowly misses Albuquerque driver after crashing through windshield
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he was driving southbound on I-25, a metal beam impaled Fernando Garcia’s windshield just missing him by a few inches.“What the f*** bro. I almost f****** died. look at that s*** man,” said Garcia. After seeing the car in front of him swerve trying to avoid the beam, Garcia says he […]
Dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is dollar day at the New Mexico State Fair. Admission for all is only $1. All rides will also only be $1, with a minimum ticket purchase of $10. Gates opened at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. The New Mexico Higher Education Department is also hosting a pathways to […]
Why A Roadtrip To Taos & Santa Fe Should Be On Everyone's Fall Bucket List
“This is not what I expected,” my boyfriend says to me as we wind along a dirt path, surrounded by muddy blue mountains in the distance and a stretch of plateau in the foreground dotted with deep green shrubs and prickly cacti. For those who have never traveled to The Land of Enchantment, you might anticipate a straight forward desert landscape. But not here — in northern New Mexico where Santa Fe and Taos lie, there’s diversity at every turn. Perhaps that’s why painter Georgia O’Keeffe fell in love with this corner of the world. “It’s something that’s in the air — it’s different. The sky is different, the wind is different,” she explained in 1977.
VIDEO: New Mexico State Police flip minivan following hour-long chase
"He almost hit a vehicle head on, just swerved out of the way," one officer is heard saying on lapel video.
KRQE Cares visits East San Jose Elementary to give out shoes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As part of the KRQE Cares Program, students at East San Jose Elementary School received new shoes Friday. Every student also got a backpack filled with a book, socks, and personal hygiene items. Albuquerque Police Department officers were on hand helping along with KRQE volunteers. “We’re very excited. It really motivates our […]
