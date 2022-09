Indie-alt rock group Tigers Jaw, is coming to Miami to perform at Gramps bar in hotspot Wynwood on November 11th. Tigers Jaw is an American indie rock band from Scranton, Pennsylvania, established in 2005. Band mates vocalist/guitarist Ben Walsh and vocalist/keyboardist Brianna Collins are all that currently consist of the group. The band’s name is actually a hint to a song by a band called The Microphones. Tigers Jaw was originally Walsh, Collins, Mike May, Adam McIlwee and Dennis Mishko. Mike May stayed with the band for a brief moment, never producing any material with the group before being replaced by Pat Brier that same year.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO