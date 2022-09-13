ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

The Amarillo Pioneer

Controversial Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda Approved in Split Vote

Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 today to pass their taxpayer funded lobbying priorities. The vote, which came after the item was pulled from the agenda last month due to the priorities themselves not being listed in the agenda packet, came with further controversy today due to the fact that the item was incorrectly listed on the agenda.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Editorial: Debunking Deanda's Big Lies

Earlier today, Amarillo Pioneer columnist Noah Dawson wrote a fantastic piece about the insidious new group “Conservatives of Texas,” which is apparently being led by Randall County Republican Precinct Chair Alex Deanda, who cowardly hides behind the screenname “Precinct Ciento Once” on Facebook. You can read...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Noah's Remark: Beware the Fake '#Conservatives of Texas' on Facebook

With the November general election just over a month away and the May local elections coming much quicker than you might think, it’s as important as ever that voters know where they are getting their information about candidates and if that information can be trusted. Worryingly, it seems that...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council Approves Spending Items and More

Amarillo City Council met today in their first regular meeting since last month. On the agenda was nearly $4 million in spending items, approval of various Public Improvement District budgets, approval of a purchase of land near Rick Husband International Airport by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, and more. In...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
hppr.org

I Could Do Without the Names

Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Andy Justus to Host WTAMU Alumni Association Phoenix Event

A West Texas A&M University graduate and Amarillo television mainstay will help the University celebrate its latest class of honored alumni. Andy Justus, co-anchor of KAMR’s Studio 4 and Local 4 News, will serve as master of ceremonies at The Phoenix during Homecoming Week. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton. High school juniors who enter the program do so...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Pantex Plant hiring for multiple jobs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in an effort to fill vacancies. According to Workforce Solutions Panhandle, “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive” is an effort by both it and Pantex to fill vacancies in the fields of security, skilled trades, and information technology. Through this recruitment drive, Workforce Solutions […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Red Light Program Wind Down Agreement

The Amarillo City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will is the final step to ending the Red Light Program. The motion approved by Council effectively ends the agreement with the operating company of the city’s red light camera program, Verra Mobility. The Texas Department of Transportation no...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Hud’s Details New Food Truck, Plans to Expand

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hud’s has been a staple in Amarillo for many years. Now they’re under new ownership and expanding to a new food truck. Right now you can enjoy the delicious eats and treats from their Bell location, their Coulter location and now their new food truck which will permanently be at 2821 Wolflin.
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

WTAMU Sets Hispanic Heritage Month Events

West Texas A&M University will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events through its Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Activities begin Sept. 15 with Dr. Rachel González-Martin’s “Quinceañera: Ritual, Celebration, and Coming of Age” at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo

Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

School Threats investigated by APD

Amarillo Police reacted to threats being made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District. Officers reached out to the person who has been making the threats and ensured that the threats cannot be carried out, though so far no one has been put into custody. APD is talking with...
AMARILLO, TX

