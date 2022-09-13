Read full article on original website
The Amarillo Pioneer
Controversial Taxpayer Funded Lobbying Agenda Approved in Split Vote
Amarillo City Council voted 4-1 today to pass their taxpayer funded lobbying priorities. The vote, which came after the item was pulled from the agenda last month due to the priorities themselves not being listed in the agenda packet, came with further controversy today due to the fact that the item was incorrectly listed on the agenda.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Editorial: Debunking Deanda's Big Lies
Earlier today, Amarillo Pioneer columnist Noah Dawson wrote a fantastic piece about the insidious new group “Conservatives of Texas,” which is apparently being led by Randall County Republican Precinct Chair Alex Deanda, who cowardly hides behind the screenname “Precinct Ciento Once” on Facebook. You can read...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Noah's Remark: Beware the Fake '#Conservatives of Texas' on Facebook
With the November general election just over a month away and the May local elections coming much quicker than you might think, it’s as important as ever that voters know where they are getting their information about candidates and if that information can be trusted. Worryingly, it seems that...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council Approves Spending Items and More
Amarillo City Council met today in their first regular meeting since last month. On the agenda was nearly $4 million in spending items, approval of various Public Improvement District budgets, approval of a purchase of land near Rick Husband International Airport by the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, and more. In...
Why Amarillo Parents Extremely Unhappy With AISD Absence Policy
(In the original published version, we regrettably failed to include the portion of the text that defines an excused absence and the necessary documentation to provide the school administration. We sincerely apologize and have now included it below) Recently, a post on social media caused a bit of a stir...
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
hppr.org
I Could Do Without the Names
Hello fellow HPPR Radio Book Club listeners. My name is Andrea Elise and I live in Amarillo, Texas. As someone who grew up in Amarillo but lived in several different cities in the U.S. and two years in South Korea, I found Annie Proulx’s novel, That Old Ace in the Hole a mixed bag of farcical and observational storytelling.
KFDA
‘We want to get back to twice a week’: City of Amarillo continues to see a staffing shortage with its residential trash collection
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s been about a month since the City of Amarillo implemented new procedures for its residential trash pick up services. Last month, residential collections went from twice a week to now only once a week, the city blaming staffing shortages. The COA Public Works Department...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Andy Justus to Host WTAMU Alumni Association Phoenix Event
A West Texas A&M University graduate and Amarillo television mainstay will help the University celebrate its latest class of honored alumni. Andy Justus, co-anchor of KAMR’s Studio 4 and Local 4 News, will serve as master of ceremonies at The Phoenix during Homecoming Week. The event will begin at 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the Canyon campus.
KFDA
AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton. High school juniors who enter the program do so...
Pantex Plant hiring for multiple jobs
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pantex is partnering with Workforce Solutions Panhandle in an effort to fill vacancies. According to Workforce Solutions Panhandle, “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive” is an effort by both it and Pantex to fill vacancies in the fields of security, skilled trades, and information technology. Through this recruitment drive, Workforce Solutions […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Red Light Program Wind Down Agreement
The Amarillo City Council approved an agreement on Tuesday that will is the final step to ending the Red Light Program. The motion approved by Council effectively ends the agreement with the operating company of the city’s red light camera program, Verra Mobility. The Texas Department of Transportation no...
KFDA
Amarillo man pleads guilty to threatening Jews, vowed to ‘tear their eyes and tongues out’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for threatening to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis. According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Christopher Stephen Brown was charged via criminal complaint on Dec. 6, 2021 and was indicted later that month. He plead guilty yesterday to making...
Myhighplains.com
Hud’s Details New Food Truck, Plans to Expand
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hud’s has been a staple in Amarillo for many years. Now they’re under new ownership and expanding to a new food truck. Right now you can enjoy the delicious eats and treats from their Bell location, their Coulter location and now their new food truck which will permanently be at 2821 Wolflin.
Tri-State Fair & Rodeo presents Saturday parade
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers published the schedule and route for the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo Parade, planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. in Downtown Amarillo. According to information from the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo website, the parade route will track north up Polk Street, turn east on 3rd Avenue, and end in the north […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
WTAMU Sets Hispanic Heritage Month Events
West Texas A&M University will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of events through its Office for Diversity and Inclusion. Activities begin Sept. 15 with Dr. Rachel González-Martin’s “Quinceañera: Ritual, Celebration, and Coming of Age” at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall at Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.
Here We Go Again, Another Shooting in East Amarillo
Gun violence is becoming more common in Amarillo. It seems that this is becoming a daily occurrence where someone has been shot or was shot at or killed by gun violence. There's nothing like being woken up by gunshots, I had that privilege last weekend. This morning I come into work and see yet another email about a shooting in Amarillo.
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
kgncnewsnow.com
School Threats investigated by APD
Amarillo Police reacted to threats being made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District. Officers reached out to the person who has been making the threats and ensured that the threats cannot be carried out, though so far no one has been put into custody. APD is talking with...
KFDA
Good News: Rancher Supply Store supplying free pig for interested student
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The thought of receiving a free pig may not appeal to everyone, but for students with limited resources and wanting to show an animal — it can be a great opportunity. Shoppers at most stores are accustomed to seeing various promotions like discounts on merchandise...
Comments / 0