ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 4

left
3d ago

Education from the government? How many schools in PA graduate 95% of students despite them not being able to read and in bottom 10% of standardized tests? The Democrats will steal funds via curruption like always

Reply
4
Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say

As Pennsylvania heads toward an election the nation will be watching, state lawmakers have proposed dozens of changes to the state Election Code aimed at improving ballot access, security, and modernizing the process.  Among those bills, Democratic state representatives said Wednesday, is one that would fix a legislative oversight leading to delays in counting mail-in […] The post Fixing one problem with Pa.’s elections could bolster public confidence, Democrats say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PennLive.com

The staffing crisis in Pennsylvania state prisons is dangerous for everyone | Opinion

Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The economy is on the rebound. Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now lower than its pre-pandemic level. That’s great news, but not for everyone, including those who work some of the most dangerous jobs in the commonwealth. The commonwealth’s prison system continues to see its vacancies skyrocket with no sign of slowing, creating a dangerous atmosphere for prison employees and inmates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Fetterman, Oz agree to Oct. 25 debate, but feud over terms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania says he has agreed to an Oct. 25 televised debate against his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The debate, coming two weeks before the general election, follows weeks of cajoling by Oz. He has raised questions about the severity of Fetterman’s lingering effects from a May stroke and pushed for as many as seven debates. The debate will be held in the studio of a Harrisburg TV station. Oz’s campaign says Fetterman agreed to the debate only “after being hit with massive criticism from state and national editorials and commentators for ducking.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Harkins
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania woman, on house arrest allowed to go to Renaissance Faire again, after stealing Pelosi’s laptop

A Pennsylvania woman was again granted the opportunity to go to a Renaissance Faire after being on house arrest for allegedly stealing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop. Riley Williams of Mechanicsburg was allowed to go to the Renaissance Fair in August in Pennsylvania, and a judge has allowed her to attend the Faire again, according […]
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Offering $2 Million To Reintroduce Rehabilitated Criminals Back Into Society

We all make mistakes, and we pay for those mistakes. But once that debt is paid, it's only fair that we are allowed to move forward. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Sept. 16, 2022, Pennsylvania announced a brand new, $2 million initiative to give rehabilitated women better opportunities while they transition back into their community after being incarcerated. The Women's Reentry Services Initiative Program will provide grants of up to $100,000 to Pennsylvania organizations for projects that provide holistic reentry support services to women.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Dems#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Protect Workers#Democrats#House#Pennsylvanians#Democratic#Osha
The Center Square

Pennsylvania's approach to sealing criminal convictions could go national

(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform that started in Pennsylvania to clear previous convictions may become the standard in federal law. Two criminal justice reform bills, the Clean Slate Act and the Fresh Start Act, would “enable people with federal arrest and conviction records to petition to clear those records and support increased access to automatic record sealing for eligible offenses at the federal and state levels,” as described in a news release from the Clean Slate Initiative, a pro-reform group.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wnynewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf, State Officials Prioritize Food Security for Seniors During Hunger Action Month

HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) – This week, the Wolf Administration is raising awareness about food assistance programs for seniors. More than 300,000 Pennsylvanians are eligible to receive food through the USDA Commodity Supplemental-Food Program, now more commonly known as the Senior Food Box Program in the commonwealth. In May 2021, only 28,000 seniors were registered for the program. One year later, that number increased thanks to a re-launch of the program, but Gov. Wolf wants to ensure more seniors take advantage of the new and improved program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
CBS Philly

66% of registered Pa. voters in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana, CBS News poll finds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There are new developments in the battle over legalizing recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania. A large majority, 66% of registered voters, support legalizing recreational marijuana in the commonwealth, a new CBS News battleground tracker poll finds. Thirty-four percent do not support legalizing marijuana. The CBS News poll found two-thirds of people polled would like marijuana legalized, and while there are bills making their way through the statehouse, there are also efforts to stop them in their tracks. "It's just the right thing to do," Rep. Amen Brown said. Brown is the sponsor of a bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania. It...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project

The clock is ticking on a new program announced by Governor Wolf that could pardon many who have been convicted of non-violent Marijuana offenses in Pennsylvania. If interested, you’ll need to fill out an application soon. Its called the Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. Those convicted on either of two...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy