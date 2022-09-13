HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of Pennsylvania says he has agreed to an Oct. 25 televised debate against his Republican rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz. The debate, coming two weeks before the general election, follows weeks of cajoling by Oz. He has raised questions about the severity of Fetterman’s lingering effects from a May stroke and pushed for as many as seven debates. The debate will be held in the studio of a Harrisburg TV station. Oz’s campaign says Fetterman agreed to the debate only “after being hit with massive criticism from state and national editorials and commentators for ducking.”

