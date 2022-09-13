Fairmont State University holds inaugural professional development day for West Virginia high school counselors

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to honor Golden Horseshoe recipients, hear UTC updates
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for a regular session Tuesday that will include a slate of mental health additions. Seven after-hours contracts are up for approval for school psychologists, as well as a memorandum of understanding with United Summit Center Inc. for mental health services.
WVNews
New Members join Glenville State University Board of Governors
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Two new Glenville State University Board of Governors members have begun their terms. Glenville State University Board of Governors Vice Chair Ann Green administered the oath to new member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan at a regular meeting of the board on Aug. 10.
WVNews
U.S. Secretary of Education Cardona visits Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University students had the opportunity to speak with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona about mental health during a roundtable discussion Wednesday morning. The stop at WVU was part of Cardona’s Road to Success Back to School Bus Tour, a multi-state, multi-week trip around the...
WVNews
WVU Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh pens letter to WVU community on new state law banning most abortions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Dr. Clay Marsh, chancellor and executive dean of WVU Health Sciences, on Friday released a letter to the West Virginia University community following Gov. Justice's signing of a bill banning most abortions in West Virginia. "Many of you are following West Virginia House Bill...
WVNews
Board of education overrules administrators on grading policy
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Board of Education overruled its administrative team Monday on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year. The board discussed the matter at length, and there were two amendments to the original motion...
WVNews
Alderson-Broaddus campus parking map
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University will host a variety of events for t…
WVNews
Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library to celebrate opening of branch in Salem, West Virginia
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library officials on Friday announced the opening of their first library branch in Salem. To mark the occasion, the library, along with the city of Salem and the Salem Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Sept. 24 at the Salem Train Depot.
WVNews
Harrison, Marion County residents among latest COVID dead in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 2,288 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,364 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old...
WVNews
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center to host 11th Annual Night of Recognition
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center will recognize three patients and those who participated in the various stages of their care at the 11th annual Night of Recognition at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Morgantown Event Center.
WVNews
WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After a two-year delay, the WVU Medicine Jon Michael Moore Trauma Center…
WVNews
Friends of WVU Hospitals hosts inaugural golf tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Friends of WVU Hospitals auxiliary hosted its inaugural golf tournament …
WVNews
LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Jane Lew, Weston, Parsons, and Fairmont
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Lewis, Tucker, and Marion counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. LUCAS. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
WVNews
Median along U.S. 50 to close in Harrison County (West Virginia) near W.Va. 98 next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways personnel will close the median at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Fire Access Road, mile marker 73.5 near the intersection of U.S. 50 and W.Va. 98, next week. The median will be closed around the clock Monday through...
WVNews
Bench warrants issued for 5 who fail to show for arraignments in Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A judge has issued a bench warrant for a 38-year-old Meadowbrook woman who didn’t appear for her arraignment Thursday on child neglect and obstructing charges. Harrison County grand jurors on Sept. 7 handed up a three-count indictment against Amanda Jean Finch, according to...
WVNews
Two years into discussions, county commissioners still working on EMS funds
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners continued more than two years of discussion on EMS funding this week. After a work session on Tuesday, Commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone were still not in agreement on the next step. Stone noted that they have been having these discussions since early in 2020.
WVNews
ATC
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit entities throughout the state. The Preston County Commission received $44,205.
WVNews
All Saints Bridgeport to host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Bridgeport will host Sister Norma Pimentel Oct. 8-9. Sister Pimentel is a religious sister of the Missionaries of Jesus, and serves as executive director and a licensed professional counselor for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to an online biography.
WVNews
Turned over roster nothing new for WVU baseball
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As West Virginia gets its fall baseball action underway on Friday with an exhibition game against Marshall at 5:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark, it will do so with a very different looking roster. That's nothing unusual for collegiate baseball programs, which, due to the ways in which Major League Baseball's draft and its minor leagues operate, have long been dealing with roster changes that went far beyond the normal graduation exits and freshman signing entrances.
WVNews
Photos of past Lewis County Fairs
This is a collection of photos of past Lewis County Fairs, with one photo dating back to the late 1800s or early 1900s. We hope you enjoy them, and we look forward to adding more photos of the Lewis County Fair in the upcoming years. The Lewis County Fair begins...
WVNews
Police News
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A member of FBI Police has been charged with soliciting a mino…
