Fairmont State University holds inaugural professional development day for West Virginia high school counselors

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As West Virginia gets its fall baseball action underway on Friday with an exhibition game against Marshall at 5:30 p.m. at Monongalia County Ballpark, it will do so with a very different looking roster. That's nothing unusual for collegiate baseball programs, which, due to the ways in which Major League Baseball's draft and its minor leagues operate, have long been dealing with roster changes that went far beyond the normal graduation exits and freshman signing entrances.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 15 HOURS AGO