Serhii Zhdanov: CEO at EXMO Discusses the Importance of Compliance, Regulation in Cryptocurrency Markets

Bitfinex Supports Ethereum Proof of Work Fork (ETHW)
Crypto exchange Bitfinex is out with a note that it will support the Ethereum fork that will continue the Proof of Work (PoW) process. This follows the successful Merge that was completed today migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). Multiple other crypto platforms have already announced their intent to support PoW forks.
Fork: Coinshares Reveals Plans for Physical Ethereum ETP, Traded on SIX, Xetra and EURONEXT
CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) has its plan to deal with the Merge. The Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) CoinShares Physical Ethereum, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xetra in Germany, as well as the Euronext in France and the Netherlands. According to Coinshares, it has...
Ethereum After The Merge: More ETH Expected to be Destroyed than Created, Report Claims
We’re quickly approaching (or have already followed through with) The Merge, the most notable upgrade in Ethereum’s history and “a crucial turning point for the wider crypto industry,” according to an update from digital asset firm Kraken. As the Ethereum blockchain transitions from proof-of-work (PoW) to...
Vitalik Buterin: A Big Moment for the Ethereum Ecosystem as the Merge Completes
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has been tweeting regularly this past week addressing the Merge where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition is expected to extend the runway for Ethereum which is the most popular smart contract platform in the open blockchain world. The transition will also dramatically reduce the energy consumption and transaction times for the Ethereum blockchain – long a sticking point for detractors of the distributed ledger technology. Some have claimed that the Merge will reduce worldwide electricity consumption by a whopping 0.2% – obviously, this is a difficult percentage to estimate but the point has been made.
SEC Chairman Tells Senate Banking Committee Cryptocurrencies are Securities, Takes Heat on Climate Disclosure Proposal
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler testified in front of the Senate Banking Committee today, reiterating his opinion that in regards to digital assets (or crypto assets) that the vast majority are securities. The exception being Bitcoin, and perhaps Ethereum – which entail much of the crypto market. At least the Chairman has been consistent.
Senator Elizabeth Warren Challenges Administrations Posture on Digital Assets: They Threaten Overall Economic Stability
The crypto ecosystem has the capacity to undermine our national security, worsen the climate crisis, harm consumers and retail investors, and threaten overall economic stability - Sen. Elizabeth Warren Click to Tweet. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat that sits on the Senate Banking Committee, is not convinced about the Biden...
SEC Files Lawsuit Against Chicago Crypto Capital LLC, Claims Unregistered Securities Offerings
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing its pursuit of platforms that are issuing digital assets without being registered as securities. In a lawsuit filed today against Chicago Crypto Capital LLC (CCC) and several executives, the SEC alleges the defendants defrauded investors. According to the SEC, CCC owner Brian...
White House Posts Framework for Development of Digital Assets: Protect Investors but Promote Responsible Innovation
After months of behind-the-scenes discussion, the White House revealed its “Fact Sheet” on the responsible development of digital assets or crypto-assets. The Executive Order issued by the White House last March sought to outline the administration’s approach, is now being expanded to be utilized as a guideline for greater clarity on policy and regulation. While the supportive language continues, there are now explicit directions for agencies to pursue.
SEC Files Fraud Charges Against Digital Asset Promoter
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed fraud charges against Gabriel Edelman, Creative Advancement LLC, and Edelman Blockchain Advisors LLC, for allegedly defrauding investors out of $4.39 million. According to the SEC, Edelman and his affiliated entities offered and sold securities using false and misleading information. The SEC’s complaint...
