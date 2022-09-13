Former principal in court for sexual assault charges

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The former principal at Williamsport Area High School made an appearance in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing.

There was a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon for 34-year-old Roger Freed who is facing multiple charges after allegedly having a relationship with a male student.

According to court documents, the former principal allegedly had a 7-year relationship with a student, that carried on until the victim was in college.

The courtroom at District Judge Christian Frey’s office was packed taken during the hearing. The victim was cross-examined about the nature of his relationship with Freed. He described the countless times he and freed engaged in sexual acts, both on and off school property.

The victim also detailed two incidents where he believes Freed sexually assaulted him. Court documents also say Freed told the victim on multiple occasions to promise not to tell anyone about their relationship because he could risk losing his job.

The victim said the two exchanged explicit messages via Snapchat but said he doesn’t recall this occurring over texts. A state trooper was also brought in for questioning to explain Freed’s different positions within the school district from 2015 to 2018. The defense pointed out some issues with the victim’s timeline of events. Freed is facing multiple charges, including corruption of a minor, intercourse and sexual contact with a student, furnishing liquor to a minor, and sexual assault.

Judge Frey agreed to drop one of the three counts for furnishing liquor to a minor because one incident allegedly took place during a college visit for the victim in Pittsburgh.

Eyewitness News will continue to bring updates as this story develops.

