Legendary Quarterback Named Possible Signing For Cowboys
Dak Prescott's thumb injury has left the Dallas Cowboys with a major concern at quarterback. Although the Cowboys haven't signed another signal-caller at the moment, BetOnline.ag believes there's a slight chance "America's Team" could take a look at a veteran quarterback with ample Super Bowl experience. At this moment, former...
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News
Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
Sean Payton Predicts Notable Quarterback Will Get Benched
Sean Payton has a lot of love for Teddy Bridgewater and he believes the veteran will get a chance to play at some point this season for the Miami Dolphins. Appearing on "The Herd," the former Saints coach said that even though the Dolphins offense looked good under Tua in Week 1, he could see a QB controversy brewing on South Beach.
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Outfit Photos
Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, has assembled a large following on social media. At the moment, she has 5.2 million followers on Instagram. Culpo's latest Instagram post features her in a pink outfit. The caption for the post says, "Concrete jungle Day 1." This...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Sean Payton Names The NFL's Best Quarterback, Says It's 'Obvious'
Ex-NFL head coach Sean Payton is one of the best talent evaluators in the game. But it doesn't take a genius to figure out who the NFL's best quarterback is. Payton told FS1's Colin Cowherd this week that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, and it's "obvious." He adds there's "no argument" to be made against his claim.
Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire
In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8 The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
Urban Meyer Believes There's 1 Reason For Nebraska's Struggles
Nebraska's once prestigious football program faces a severe inflection point. After following a 3-9 season with a 1-2 start, the school fired head coach Scott Frost on Sunday. Mickey Joseph will take over as interim coach this season, but the Huskers have to consider major changes for 2023 and beyond to rediscover their past glory.
NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released
The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe
The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game
Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick reacts to game-wrecking plays that tortured Joe Burrow, Bengals
Rarely does one player sway a football game. But it’s hard to argue against Minkah Fitzpatrick doing exactly that in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The All-Pro safety bookended the contest with spectacular defensive plays. First, he picked off Bengals quarterback/demigod Joe Burrow...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Teammate
Second-year wide receiver Amari Rodgers didn't log a single offensive snap during the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. The 2021 third-round pick has been relegated to punt/kick return duties. When asked about Rodgers' fit in the offense, starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers gave an exceedingly blunt...
Look: Julian Edelman Reveals What Really Led To His Arrest
Earlier this week, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman opened up on his arrest from two years ago. In the latest edition of his podcast, “Games with Names” podcast, the retired wide receiver admitted that he was trying to slide across the hood of someone's parked car.
