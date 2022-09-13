ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WTVQ

Shootings, murders decreasing among youth, according to city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids were hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29-year-olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily on this age...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

4 new School Resource Officers sworn in to serve Madison County

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three veteran police deputies were sworn in Friday, and one was reassigned, to serve Madison County Public Schools as School Resource Officers. Deputy Delzie Kelly retired from the Kentucky State Police with over 20 years of law enforcement experience. Kelly will be assigned to Kingston Elementary School.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
WTVQ

Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Search for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Collins after they say she was given a court-ordered pass but failed to return to the jail. According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 on the court-ordered pass. Collins was scheduled to return at 7 p.m. but failed to do so.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky partnering with 5 states for drug interdiction project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is partnering with five other state agencies in a drug enforcement campaign. The 6-State Trooper Project is aimed at focusing on drug interdiction. The effort by all six agencies began Thursday and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18. Other agencies involved include...
FRANKFORT, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UK, Lexington police increasing patrols at off-campus parties

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following this month’s shooting during an off-campus party, the University of Kentucky Police Department has announced it’s teaming up with the Lexington Police Department to address safety concerns at off-campus parties and other events. According to UK Police, officers will increase patrols from...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Madison County Sheriff’s Office finds escaped inmate

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) Diles was found and arrested around 10:45 p.m. while police investigated tips from Madison County residents. Diles was in an apartment off of North 3rd Street in Richmond, according to police. He is charged with escape – 2nd degree. 9/14/22, 3:57 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff’s...
MADISON COUNTY, KY

