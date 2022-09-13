Read full article on original website
police1.com
Good Samaritans assist officers in finding suspect after chief’s public plea
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Members of the community worked together to help officers catch a fleeing suspect just days after Lexington (Ky.) Police Chief Lawrence Weathers pleaded with the public to “be involved in public safety.”. LEX 18 reported that good Samaritans told officers which direction the suspect was...
WKYT 27
Amid rash of gun violence, community activist urges people to think before pulling trigger
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Mayor Linda Gorton say community members need to speak up if they have any information about any of the shootings. This comes as the city is approaching a record number of murders for a single year. People in the community...
WTVQ
Shootings, murders decreasing among youth, according to city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This week alone, two kids were hurt in shootings in Lexington. Despite this, the city says the number of shootings and homicides between 13 to 29-year-olds is trending down. Since it started just over a year ago, ONE Lexington has focused heavily on this age...
WTVQ
4 new School Resource Officers sworn in to serve Madison County
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three veteran police deputies were sworn in Friday, and one was reassigned, to serve Madison County Public Schools as School Resource Officers. Deputy Delzie Kelly retired from the Kentucky State Police with over 20 years of law enforcement experience. Kelly will be assigned to Kingston Elementary School.
WTVQ
Questions answered, first set of data on Flock cameras
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department has been answering many questions from the public about the 25 license plate readers, called Flock cameras, being used around the city. Since the cameras were installed on March 22, many people in the community have spoken out saying they feel their privacy is being invaded and wondering if it’s making a difference in fighting crime in the city.
Lexington mayoral candidate forum grows heated over gun violence, abortion
A forum between candidates for Lexington mayor grew heated Wednesday evening as Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger David Kloiber discussed key issues.
WTVQ
More details revealed in court for Lexington man accused of murder
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man accused of murdering another man was in court Friday morning. Stephen Smith is accused of killing Clarence Adams on Sept. 8. During the preliminary hearing, a Lexington police detective said in court that Smith and Adams’s daughter were arguing when he kicked her in the stomach, Adams intervened, and Smith then pulled out a gun. Adams left the room to call 911.
WTVQ
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
WKYT 27
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
WKYT 27
Lexington community members come together hoping to end violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Lexington community is coming together and taking a stand against violence in the city. “This is just bringing us all together. I’ve never seen so much happiness like there is right now,” said Amanda, a concerned mother. Holding her youngest in her arms,...
WTVQ
Search for inmate who didn’t return from court ordered pass in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police are searching for inmate Samantha Collins after they say she was given a court-ordered pass but failed to return to the jail. According to the Lexington Division of Community Corrections, Collins was released from the jail Thursday morning at 8:47 on the court-ordered pass. Collins was scheduled to return at 7 p.m. but failed to do so.
WTVQ
Kentucky partnering with 5 states for drug interdiction project
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is partnering with five other state agencies in a drug enforcement campaign. The 6-State Trooper Project is aimed at focusing on drug interdiction. The effort by all six agencies began Thursday and will run until Sunday, Sept. 18. Other agencies involved include...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward. Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Updated: 17 hours ago. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice...
foxlexington.com
Lexington Police Department looking for people who want to serve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department held a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to recruit more officers. The event took place at the department’s training academy. The hiring event discussed everything candidates need to know about the process of becoming a police officer from interviews to the physical fitness tests.
WTVQ
Large police presence at Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large police presence was seen Thursday night at the corner of Whispering Hills and Camelot Drive after Lexington police were called for shots fired during a physical disorder. According to police, no one was hit by a single gunshot. A couple of other fights...
k105.com
KSP looking for armed, dangerous felon in connection with body being found in burned building
Kentucky State Police is searching for an armed and dangerous felon in connection with a body being found in a burned building in Lee County. The skeletal remains of 52-year-old Tamika L. McDaniel, of Beattyville, were found in the burned building on Hwy 52 on September 6. State police are...
WTVQ
UK, Lexington police increasing patrols at off-campus parties
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Following this month’s shooting during an off-campus party, the University of Kentucky Police Department has announced it’s teaming up with the Lexington Police Department to address safety concerns at off-campus parties and other events. According to UK Police, officers will increase patrols from...
foxlexington.com
What’s behind Lexington’s spike in violent crime?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – City leaders said the rise in violent crime is something Lexington has never experienced before. They are pointing to a rising rate of violence that is being experienced across the country. “The police can’t be on every square foot of Fayette County at every...
foxlexington.com
Teen shot at Oxford Circle in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A large police presence was seen in the Oxford Circle area of Lexington Wednesday night. A FOX 56 photographer said she saw at least 5 police vehicles in the area while on the scene. While there she reported a K-9 and some police officers with flashlights in a taped-off parking lot.
WTVQ
Madison County Sheriff’s Office finds escaped inmate
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) Diles was found and arrested around 10:45 p.m. while police investigated tips from Madison County residents. Diles was in an apartment off of North 3rd Street in Richmond, according to police. He is charged with escape – 2nd degree. 9/14/22, 3:57 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff’s...
