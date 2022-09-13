ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

firststateupdate.com

Police Identify19-Year-Old Gunned Down On Wednesday

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:38 p.m. in the 900 block of North Spruce Street. Police located a 19-year-old Za’Quan Blackwell of Chester, PA. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and...
CHESTER, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN PORTER SQUARE SHOOTING

(Bear, DE 19701) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 04:17 AM, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the unit block of East Weald Avenue – Porter Square in reference to a shooting investigation. Officers arrived on the scene and took a male suspect into custody without incident and identified him as Jacob Orchard (28) of Bear.
BEAR, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE ARREST TWO IN TODD ESTATES BURGLARY INVESTIGATION

(Newark, DE 19713) On Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 01:39 AM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Garrett Road – Todd Estates in reference to a burglary in progress. A 30-year-old female victim reported that an unknown white male suspect was armed with a firearm and was attempting to break into her residence by shattering a window. The victim explained that there was a second suspect described as an unknown white female standing outside of her residence. The victim advised that both suspects arrived at the residence in a white BMW. The victim and a separate 77-year-old female victim inside the residence barricaded themselves inside a bedroom and called 911. Officers arrived on the scene within minutes however, the suspects had fled from the area in the white BMW.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
WMDT.com

Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating

HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
HARRINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Dover man arrested for Millsboro area armed robbery

MILLSBORO, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro. At around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the River Winds community for a reported shooting. It was learned that the suspects had entered a residence and confronted several victims inside, demanding money from them and threatening to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the incident, at which point one of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The victim was not hit by any projectiles but suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass. The two suspects then fled the area on foot.
MILLSBORO, DE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
HARRINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Confrontation leads to shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A confrontation led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Overbrook Park section on Thursday night. Police say it was self-defense.It happened on the 1400 block of North 75th Street around 11:30 p.m.Investigators say that a couple had a friend over their home.  When the friend's husband showed up, he was violent and threatening.Police say the man who lived in the house then shot the husband in the leg.He was rushed to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGMD Radio

DSP Arrest 1 in Oak Orchard Home Invasion, 1 Suspect Still at Large

Delaware State Police were called for a shooting in the River Winds community in Oak Orchard Wednesday evening and learned that two armed suspects entered a residence and confronted several victims inside demanding money and threatening to shoot them if they didn’t comply. While the suspects were inside, a concerned citizen approached the home – and confronted the suspects. One of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The suspects ran off on foot. Police later found one of the shots struck a nearby home that was occupied at the time – no one was injured.
DOVER, DE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Residents on edge as Philadelphia police investigate overnight rape in Rittenhouse Square

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a rape in Center City. It happened in Rittenhouse Square and police say the suspect is still on the loose on Friday.The tents in Rittenhouse Square normally aren't there, but right now they're set up all throughout the park in preparation for the annual Fine Arts Show this weekend. Officers tell Eyewitness News at least one security guard was in the square during the sexual assault, but they weren't patrolling the park. Instead, they were keeping watch over the tents lining the perimeter of the park ahead of the art show.Officers tell CBS3 the rape...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Glassboro police investigate off-campus shooting

GLASSBORO, N.J. - Police in Glassboro are investigating an off-campus shooting. Glassboro police officials said officers were called Wednesday evening, just before 7 p.m., to State Street, on a report of shots fired. Responding officers found multiple shell casings at the location and closed down State Street, near Delsea Drive...
GLASSBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

"Obvious crime spree" in Cobbs Creek ends with 2 men in custody, 3rd person on run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- -- A bizarre crime spree that started with the abduction of a 30-year-old man ended with a violent shooting and car crash Wednesday, injuring a mother and her 2-year-old girl. Two men are in custody and a third person remains on the run.Police say despite all of the chaos, it could have been much worse. "It's an obvious crime spree," Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We have three separate crimes that took place."Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to calls of a 30-year-old man abducted by three men along the 1700 block of South 65th...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

SUSPECT SOUGHT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD INVESTIGATION

(Wilmington, DE 19810) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are searching for 59-year-old Perren Davis of Wilmington in reference to charges stemming from a home improvement fraud. Davis is the subject of an arrest warrant for felony home improvement fraud that occurred in Wilmington Delaware – Winterset Farms. Based on the investigation, there is concern that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward. Davis is believed to be working in both Delaware and Pennsylvania. As of this time, his whereabouts are unknown. Perren Davis is described as a white male, 5’9” tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
WILMINGTON, DE
BreakingAC

EHT police investigating death of Ventnor man

Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the death of a Ventnor man found dead in car in a hotel parking lot. Charles Vitolo, 32, was found in the lot at the Ramada West Atlantic City at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, his body partially decomposed. There was no indication of foul...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

