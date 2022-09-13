MILLSBORO, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro. At around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the River Winds community for a reported shooting. It was learned that the suspects had entered a residence and confronted several victims inside, demanding money from them and threatening to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the incident, at which point one of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The victim was not hit by any projectiles but suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass. The two suspects then fled the area on foot.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO