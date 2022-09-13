ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Quick response to shooting near Overton Elementary comes from years of training together, authorities said

By Claudia Puente
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Law enforcement agencies across Lubbock responded to calls of shots fired near Overton Elementary last Friday.

They said their quick thinking and response to the situation results from years of training together.

“We received a 911 call about an incident at the school, we received information that shots had been fired and that there was a shooter. So it’s a race to get on the radio, every officer across the city is trying to let dispatch know that they’re on route,” said Lieutenant Brady Cross with the Lubbock Police Department.

Shots fired near school, Lubbock ISD said students already dismissed

The shots were off campus at a house on 31st Street, prompting the school to go into a protocol that is called into place when an incident that requires police presence happens near the school campus.

“The officer on scene reported that he heard shots fired in the area which prompted us to go into our standard protocol that is secure,” said Ray Mendoza, Chief of LISD Police, “We’ve been doing this for years now, you know, we train regularly with local police department, with the sheriff’s department with DPS and we’re pretty familiar with the the what’s supposed to happen. So we immediately went into action and made all the notifications that were needed to be made, and made sure that those kids were safe.”

Students and staff were immediately put on lockdown.

“We put everybody back inside including the children and the staff and made sure that they waited until we could resolve where the shots were fired, who they came from and that they weren’t directed at our school,” said Chief Mendoza.

Law enforcement agencies arrived on scene within minutes, a quick response that they say comes from years of training together.

“We brought everybody, not just Lubbock ISD police, Lubbock PD, there were sheriff’s deputies out there, DPS troopers showed up. It was an overwhelming response but in the end we’d rather have that kind of response than an under-response,” said Chief Mendoza.

Stating that their standardized training and policies collectively worked together to respond efficiently.

“We all pretty well know what the other is doing and so getting on scene together, sharing information and figuring out what’s going on, is the biggest and most helpful thing. It’s also knowing the other guy, knowing the people in the other uniform and knowing that we can talk to them  and share information and figure out exactly what’s going on,” said Lt. Cross.

