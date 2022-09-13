Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rangers 0-3 Napoli: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side suffer third straight defeat in all competitions
Ten-man Rangers suffered a third straight defeat without scoring after losing 3-0 at home to Napoli in the Champions League. The Group A clash turned, according to Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst, on James Sands' 55th-minute sending-off for a second caution after the defender brought down Giovanni Simeone to concede a penalty.
SkySports
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The second round of Champions League group games were completed this week and we bring you the live tables, results and schedule... The group stages resumed on Tuesday as Liverpool picked up their first European win of the season with a late 2-1 victory over Ajax, Bayern Munich condemned Barcelona to their first defeat of the season with a 2-0 win, while Tottenham were stopped in their tracks as Sporting Lisbon won 2-0.
SkySports
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall calls for more WSL games at bigger stadiums
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall is confident the new Barclays Women's Super League campaign can live up to expectations and deliver a high-quality product on the pitch, and has called for more WSL games to be played at bigger stadiums. After all English football fixtures were postponed last weekend as...
SkySports
Spurs boss Antonio Conte tore into his players after the Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full-time.
SkySports
Danny Cowley interview: Portsmouth manager says the better his side play, the harder they will work
Danny Cowley pulls up his chair and sits down at his desk. With a freshly-brewed cup of tea in hand, he catches his breath for a moment after facing the local media at Portsmouth's training ground. He has just been named Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month for...
SkySports
Luton Town 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back twice to earn point
Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season. The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.
SkySports
Reading 0-3 Sunderland: Patrick Roberts double puts Black Cats on course for victory
Reading lost their 100 per cent home league record as they fell to a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Sunderland. The Black Cats dominated most of the first half without creating too much until Patrick Roberts struck with two goals in as many minutes just before the interval. Jack Clarke effectively...
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Jude Bellingham shows mix of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard skillset
Erling Haaland's finish for Manchester City's winning goal against Borussia Dortmund was reminiscent of a famous Johan Cruyff goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in 1973 - labelled the impossible goal as he rose to volley the ball in at the far post. More modern audiences might be reminded of...
SkySports
Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto admits F1 changes needed and Mercedes fear as he responds to chairman
Binotto, in one of F1's most pressurised roles, has overseen the huge jump in performance from 2021 to 2022 on the track, but also the blunders that have ultimately scuppered Ferrari's championship bid. Over the Italian GP weekend, Ferrari chairman John Elkann gave a rare interview in which he said...
SkySports
Rafael Leao set for new AC Milan deal amid Chelsea and Man City interest - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Rafael Leao is set to put an end to talk of a January move to Chelsea or Manchester City by signing a new long-term deal with AC Milan. THE SUN. Sean Dyche has admitted Burnley were right to sack...
SkySports
Cristian Romero exclusive interview: Tottenham defender on fighting for Spurs success and 'infectious' Richarlison
Cristian Romero walks through the door and the sound of laughter follows him. He has just shared a joke with Hugo Lloris in one of the corridors of Tottenham's Hotspur Way headquarters. He is still grinning as he takes a seat in the bustling canteen. "I think the togetherness of...
SkySports
How Marcus Edwards made Tottenham regret sale | 'Of course I want Premier League return'
Marcus Edwards says he wants to return to the Premier League "one day", but insists he remains fully focused with Sporting Lisbon "for now" after helping the Portuguese side to a 2-0 Champions League victory over former club Tottenham on Tuesday. Edwards - a former Spurs academy player - was...
SkySports
Mikel Arteta exclusive: Arsenal manager discusses his team's improvement ahead of tricky Brentford return
When Mikel Arteta steps through the walls of Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Super Sunday, he will likely be reminded about the topsy-turvy nature of football management – and how far his team has come in a year. Thirteen months ago, his Arsenal side went to Brentford on...
SkySports
Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham: Nervy Hammers come from behind to win Europa Conference League clash
A nervy West Ham made it two wins out of two in the Europa Conference League as Gianluca Scamacca's stunner helped them come from behind to beat Silkeborg 3-2 in Denmark. After trailing Romanian side FCSB in their opening game last Thursday, West Ham had to dig deep again but Scamacca's thumping effort, along with Manuel Lanzini's penalty and Craig Dawson's header, ensured they avoided a potential upset on an artificial pitch at JYSK Park.
SkySports
Premier League postponements: When can fixtures be rearranged? Will FA Cup reintroduce replays?
With 14 Premier League matches needing to be rearranged and the winter World Cup causing unprecedented changes to the fixture calendar, Sky Sports News looks at when the games could eventually be played. Will postponed Premier League games be played soon?. Sky Sports News has analysed the football calendar for...
SkySports
Andy Murray says tennis needs to address late-night match finishes
Andy Murray believes tennis needs to address the growing number of late-night match finishes within the elite game. At the Davis Cup group stage on Wednesday, Murray and his Great Britain Davis Cup team-mate Joe Salisbury took court after 10pm for a decisive doubles match against Rajeev Ram and Jack Sock.
SkySports
Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City: Teemu Pukki double puts Canaries on course for victory
Norwich made it six Championship wins on the spin as they saw off Bristol City 3-2 in an entertaining clash at Carrow Road. A double from Teemu Pukki and a sixth of the season from strike partner Josh Sargent set up a hard-fought win for the hosts, who closed the gap on leaders Sheffield United to a single point.
SkySports
Ashley Young exclusive: Aston Villa's 'grandad' setting the standards on and off the pitch for manager Steven Gerrard
“I think some would say I’m the senior member of the squad,” Ashley Young exclusively tells Sky Sports, “…or some would say, the grandad of the squad!”. After all, at the age of 37, Young is Aston Villa's oldest player. But Villa's veteran belied his age...
SkySports
Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight
With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off. In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super...
SkySports
Europa League and Europa Conference League round-up: Shamrock Rovers, Lazio beaten
Shamrock Rovers were beaten 3-0 at Gent in their Europa Conference League tie on Thursday night. The League of Ireland side had been looking to build on a goalless draw at home to Swedish club Djurgardens in their opening Group F tie. The Belgians, though, proved too strong as goals...
