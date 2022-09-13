Read full article on original website
Heli Smoke
3d ago
From this retired Senior Captain with 42 years worldwide experience: WTF was a student doing in a light aircraft during intense thunderstorms? Who let him sign out the airplane in the first place, as Aviation has some of the best Meterological weather reporting stations in the world! Btw, I retired from an airline in Nigeria and they send a lot of their flight students here, but they don't expect to die here!!
