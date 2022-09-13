ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 8

Heli Smoke
3d ago

From this retired Senior Captain with 42 years worldwide experience: WTF was a student doing in a light aircraft during intense thunderstorms? Who let him sign out the airplane in the first place, as Aviation has some of the best Meterological weather reporting stations in the world! Btw, I retired from an airline in Nigeria and they send a lot of their flight students here, but they don't expect to die here!!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Will storms stick around for the weekend?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 90 degrees. Another hot and humid day across the Florida peninsula. Highs will reach the upper-80s to around 90 across the interior with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits. Showers and storms return-mainly after 2 p.m. for most locations. Rain chances peak at 70% over the inland counties and along the east coast beaches.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Weather Cameras - Live Video Feeds In Florida

Explore Orlando – known as The City Beautiful – and The Sunshine State through FOX's and FOX 35's network of live video feeds. Get a front row seat and take in the beautiful views of downtown Orlando, International Drive, world-famous Daytona Beach, or Port Canaveral. And for the...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
City
University, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Melbourne, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando weather forecast: Storms returns to Central Florida on Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. - Tonight' low: 74 degrees. Another round of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Higher coverage of storms will develop south of Orlando, with the marquee threats being heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. These storms will be slow moving so rain totals between 2-4 inches are expected,...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Body of missing child found in Lake Fairview after boating accident during storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - Update: The Orange County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit said they have located a boy who went missing on Lake Fairview during Thursday's storm. In a statement, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said, "We are incredibly saddened by this incident and appreciate the efforts of the multiple agencies who worked together over the past 24 hours to assist in the rescue, including Orlando Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Orange County Fire Rescue and Seminole County Sheriff’s Office."
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Wicked weather spawns funnel cloud over Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – A picture captured in Orlando Thursday shows a large, ominous-looking cloud forming over Walt Disney World’s EPCOT park. The picture was taken near EPCOT by Andrew Klatt, who said he comes from Timberlake, Ohio. [TRENDING: Here’s when Florida’s minimum wage will go up again |...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Tech#Orlando Executive Airport#Accident#Fox
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 15, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain moves across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing high rain chances once again across Central Florida. A Flood Advisory is in effect for Brevard County until 9:00 p.m. Expect rain chances up to 80% on Tuesday. Rain chances will continue at 80% on Wednesday and 70% for Thursday, Friday and for Saturday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
Nigeria
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Public Safety
allears.net

Orlando International Airport Issues a Ground Stop Due to Storms

When it’s hurricane season in Florida, you may find your vacation affected in ways you didn’t expect. In the late spring, summer, and early fall, it rains frequently in Central Florida, which means that your favorite theme park rides may be closed down midday. You’ll also need to pack differently — ponchos are your new best friend. But the one thing you might not be able to prepare for is delays at the airport!
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
ORMOND BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy