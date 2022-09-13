ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon woman faces charges for hit and run in Kansas City

An Oregon woman was charged in connection to a crash that killed a Kansas City middle school teacher in August. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday, Sept. 13 identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the perpetrator, Channel3000 reported. Fields–who was arrested on Monday–faces one count of leaving the...
Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
Widow of hit-and-run victim forgives woman accused of crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of a hit-and-run victim said she forgives the woman accused of killing her husband and leaving the scene of the fatal crash. With her church playground as the backdrop and three of her 10 children by her side, Meg Criniere discussed the aftermath of her husband Charles' death.
Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday

Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
Dustin Beechner in serious condition following self-harm event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who is in jail for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter Jozlyn, is now in "very serious" condition. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Beechner attempted a self-harm event at 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was...
