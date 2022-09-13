Read full article on original website
Related
oregonobserver.com
Oregon woman faces charges for hit and run in Kansas City
An Oregon woman was charged in connection to a crash that killed a Kansas City middle school teacher in August. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday, Sept. 13 identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the perpetrator, Channel3000 reported. Fields–who was arrested on Monday–faces one count of leaving the...
Man dies after getting hit twice on I-70 in Kansas City
A man is dead after getting out of a moving vehicle on I-70 in Kansas City, Missouri, then being hit early Friday morning.
75-year-old Kansas City man dies in Cass County crash
A Monday night crash in Cass County left a 75-year-old Kansas City man dead after failing to stop at a stop sign near on Missouri 291.
kcur.org
'Put this super-predator away': Victims cheer arrest of former Kansas City, Kansas, detective
Ophelia Williams was taking her granddaughter to school Thursday morning when her cell phone rang. It was a female FBI agent she knew. “She just said, ‘Ophelia,’” Williams recalled. “I was like, ‘Why are you calling me so early in the morning? She said, ‘I have good news to tell you.’”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
27-year-old Wisconsin woman charged for the death of cyclist and father of 10 in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Wisconsin woman has been charged with two felonies in connection with the crash on Aug. 27, 2022, that killed a bicyclist, a father of 10, near Longview Lake and View High Drive. 27-year-old Kyrie Fields faces charges for leaving the scene of an accident...
Kansas City driver dies after motorcycle crash
A Kansas City, Missouri, man has died after a Monday morning crash on West 81 Street and Ward Parkway.
Oregon woman charged in deadly crash that killed Kansas City middle school teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors in Missouri have charged a woman from Oregon, Wisconsin, in connection with a deadly crash that killed a local middle school teacher. Court documents filed in Jackson County, Missouri on Monday identified 27-year-old Kyrie Fields as the woman responsible for crashing into a bicyclist the morning of Aug. 27. Fields, who was arrested Monday, faces...
KMBC.com
Widow of hit-and-run victim forgives woman accused of crime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The widow of a hit-and-run victim said she forgives the woman accused of killing her husband and leaving the scene of the fatal crash. With her church playground as the backdrop and three of her 10 children by her side, Meg Criniere discussed the aftermath of her husband Charles' death.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four Kansas City gang members convicted of drug conspiracy
Four members of Kansas City street gang 246 were convicted in federal court on several drug-trafficking charges Thursday.
2 horses, man, woman rescued after Wednesday crash in Clinton, Missouri
Two humans and two horses survived a crash Wednesday because of the teamwork of a road repair crew, police, firefighters, paramedics and a horse owner.
KMBC.com
KCKPD: Elderly man stepped in front of truck while trying to cross the street
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department closed several blocks of the busy Metropolitan Avenue Wednesday morning for an investigation into a serious crash involving a pedestrian. Police closed Metropolitan between 41st Street and 44th Street, just to the east of I-635. Motorists are advised to...
northwestmoinfo.com
Troop H Makes Two Misdemeanor Warrant Arrests Tuesday
Officers with Troop H of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday made a pair of arrests on misdemeanor warrants. The first of the arrest came early in the day at 12:28 A.M., when troopers arrested 23-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident Skye B. Alonzo on a Holt County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant for failing to display valid plates on a motor vehicle and was cited for speeding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
jimmycsays.com
The digital recorder — found on the ledge of the bathroom sink — that could seal David Jungerman’s fate
The digital audio recorder on which David Jungerman is heard confessing to the murder of Thomas Pickert was found in a bathroom, among toiletries, at Jungerman’s home in Raytown. That’s just one more oddity that has come to light in the odd and terrible case that left Pickert, a...
Investigation underway after body found near road in Blue Summit
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found near the shoulder of the roadway in Blue Summit.
Kansas man jailed for alleged domestic battery
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged incident at a home in Atchison. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Dalton S. Sinclair of Atchison on a District Court warrant for domestic battery. He is being held on a $2500 bond, according to online jail records.
kcur.org
A Kansas City pontoon boat has turned into the 'best front porch' for artists on the Missouri River
Each day thousands of Kansas City commuters drive over the Missouri River, but few have ever taken a boat ride on its waters. Local sculptor and artist Roger MacBride wants to change that. “This my river.” MacBride says. “I share it with others but it's my river, and if you...
Man arrested after chase in Cass County ends in crash
A man wanted for resisting arrest tried it again Wednesday morning, but his resistance ended when his car rolled onto its top and he was arrested.
FBI arrest former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
kq2.com
Dustin Beechner in serious condition following self-harm event
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dustin Beechner, who is in jail for allegedly killing his 6-year-old daughter Jozlyn, is now in "very serious" condition. According to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Beechner attempted a self-harm event at 10:50 a.m. Thursday morning. He was given emergency medical treatment at the jail and was...
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
Comments / 0